GM chasing Ford and Rivian with a $ 105,000 electric Silverado pickup





Detroit, January 5 (Reuters)-General Motors (GM.N)’ $ 35 billion electric vehicle strategy is the biggest challenge in 2023 to launch an electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a price tag of 6 digits or more. Will face. A year after rival Ford Motor Company (FN) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) launched their own electric pickups.

GM CEO Mary Barra will be on video at the annual CES Technology Conference on Wednesday, and the Electric Silverard will be launched in two stages in 2023, with a limited group of $ 39,900 WT work trucks starting in the second quarter. It will be delivered to a commercial vehicle. In the fall of 2023, GM will begin offering consumer outdoor adventure-oriented models starting at $ 105,000. This is a higher price than the electric Mercedes EQS sedan.

By 2035, GM plans to offer heavy-duty electric pickup trucks that use batteries instead of the carbon-intensive diesel engine currently preferred for trucks primarily used to carry heavy-duty trailers, according to Rose. .. Chevrolet is also planning an off-road “trail boss” version of the electric pickup, she said.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Chevrolet officials said at a briefing prior to Rose’s online CES speech that retail customers would see a cheaper version of the Electric Silverard, which will be available after 2024.read more

In the afternoon trading after the rose presentation, GM shares fell 1.7%.

The debut of the Electric Silverard will escalate the battle for sales and customer loyalty in the segment, including some of the most profitable cars sold by Detroit carmakers. The polarization vision of the startup’s Rivian Automotive electric R1T pickup (first exhibited in 2018) and the all-electric pickup called Cybertruck by Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) chief executive Elon Musk has spurred Detroit Three. And accelerated the development of electric pickups.

The release date of Cybertruck remains uncertain. The Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) electric ram truck is scheduled for 2024. So far, the first lap of the electric pickup race is a contest between Ford, GM and Rivian, the year when the first model of the R1T model over $ 67,500 finally started shipping.

The Electric Silverard is built on the same architecture as the GMC Hummer EV and has a design and features reminiscent of the automaker’s Avalanche truck, a hybrid of the SUV and pickup GM launched in the early 2000s. Like an avalanche, the electric silverard has a “midgate” that opens behind the cab and has sloping wings behind the cab.

The Electric Silverado will race for both fleet and consumer buyers, more than a year behind the Electric Ford F-150 Lightning. The gap reflects the contrasting strategic choices of many years of rivals.

Rose and GM President Mark Royce have developed a battery and motor production chain that is vertically integrated with GM’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture in the long run, followed by a large number of electric vehicle models in the mid and late stages. I am confident that we will win by launching it. Ten years. By then, GM executives expect the company’s unique Ultium battery technology to cost less than its rivals, with decisive benefits.

Ford took another path. The F-150 Lightning, scheduled to ship this spring, is an improved version of the current petrol F-150 and is part of the best-selling vehicle line in the United States.

Ford’s approach is faster, and Ford CEO Jim Farley said last month that the company had to limit the number of consumer reservations it made for trucks to 200,000.

Farley is actively promoting building as much Lightning as possible before GM’s Silverado and other rivals hit the market. On Tuesday, Ford said it plans to double its capacity to build Lightnings at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, to 150,000 units a year. Ford said in September last year that it had increased its Lightning production capacity from 40,000 to 80,000.

Ford has also begun working with battery partner SK Innovation (096770.KS) on its $ 11.4 billion network of vehicle assembly and battery manufacturing plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Both Ford and GM are targeting commercial fleet customers whose electric pickups are priced just below $ 40,000.

GM said the WT or work truck version of the Silverard EV has a 400 mile (644 km) driving range and goes to a selected group of fleet customers under the first negotiated deal. GM expects to deliver “tens of thousands” of electric trucks, said Steve Carlyle, head of GM’s North American operations.

Ford and GM are on different paths to attracting retail customers. For retail customers, the F-150 Lightning features a range of 300 miles, a front trunk with a capacity of 400 liters that can act as a drink cooler, and an option that allows the truck to power the house in the event of a power outage. It can carry 1,800 pounds (816 kg) of luggage. Consumer Lightning had a starting price of $ 52,974, excluding tax deductions, before Ford restricted orders.

The Electric Silverado RST for retail buyers has a range of 400 miles and features a “midgate” behind the cab that can accommodate kayaks and surfboards, but with low haul and no backup generator function at startup. ..

Carlyle said the functioning of the generator is “very much attention.” A Chevrolet spokesman said bidirectional charging to power the home would be available within the first year of production.

GM executives said they would highlight Silverado’s excellent advertising reach starting this year.

GM’s decision to charge the first Silverado RST for the price of a European luxury car reflects the strategy of the first Hummer EV. It started at over $ 110,000 and is currently available with a starting price of $ 99,995.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Report by Joe White in Detroit Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/gm-chase-ford-rivian-with-105000-electric-silverado-pickup-2022-01-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos