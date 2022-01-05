Google spends 2022 to align with Apple’s ecosystem integration





At CES2022, Google is announcing more than 13 new software features, from fast switching like AirPods to the promised software that mirrors Android text apps to Chromebooks. It’s part of what Google calls Better Together, but it’s likely that other parts of the industry will catch up with Apple’s ecosystem.

The biggest update comes to Google’s Fast Pair framework, an Android UI designed to facilitate pairing of Bluetooth headphones. This year, Google will extend it to support automatic switching between devices, faster pairing with Android TV and Google TV, and more. It also employs the Fast Pair framework for installing new smart home devices using future Matter standards. This means that the introduction of new smart bulbs or door locks will be much easier.

Google will also allow smartwatches running Wear OS 3 to unlock paired Android smartphones or Chromebooks. This is much like the Apple Watch can unlock your iPhone. We hope that this feature will be available in the coming months and more Wear OS 3 watches will be available at launch. Currently, the only major smartwatch running the new OS is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Wear OS 3 is detected on your wrist and can be used to unlock your Android smartphone if your watch is unlocked.Google

All the features Google announces today will be available later this year, in the coming weeks, months, and later this year. They hit Android phones via software updates (which may not require a full OS update), Chromebooks, Android TVs, Bluetooth headphones, and even some Windows laptops from Acer and HP.

That last detail could turn out to be one of the more important announcements from Google. HP, Acer, and Intel have partnered with Google to support some of the Better Together features on laptops. Users will be able to use fast pairs, sync text messages, and share files with future Windows PCs using sharing features near Android. Along with Google’s announcement of plans to bring Google Play games to Windows, it’s another sign that the company won’t give up Android integration in Windows entirely to Microsoft software and partnerships.

The integration with Windows is noteworthy, but of course there are other features planned for Chromebooks besides Fast Pair. According to Google, a system will be created that mirrors mobile phone messaging apps to Chromebooks so users can use them directly. In addition, a feature called Camera Roll has been added to the phone hub, making it easy to move photos from your phone to your Chromebook.

If you pair your Android smartphone during setup, a new setup flow will be added to your Chromebook as well, with some settings and account information automatically transferred. You can also unlock it via your Wear OS watch.

Android uses Google’s Fast Pair UI to speed up the setup of smart home gadgets.Google

Finally, there are some small announcements. On the audio side, Bose speakers and soundbars will start supporting Chromecast in the coming weeks, and spatial audio with head tracking will be available for Android.

Google is also working on adding support for unlocking cars via UWB (currently available on Samsung smartphones and Pixel 6 Pro), as well as the announcement of these car locks, the first partner. Will be BMW. Using Android Auto as the native system for running dashboard computers Volvo integrates with the Google Assistant so you can use smart speakers for features such as remote start.

Taking a step back and looking at the features as a whole, it’s hard to avoid drawing almost one-to-one similarities to Apple’s ecosystem features. Headphones extend Bluetooth to support spatial audio for automatic switching and head tracking, similar to AirPods. IPhone users on Mac have long been in full sync with their default text message experience. Nearby shares are very similar to AirDrop. Unlocking with a smartwatch is another big benefit of the Apple ecosystem.

Usually at CES, Google has emphasized the power of the Google Assistant. This year, we want people to believe that Android works well with other devices. The challenge for Google is actually getting many different devices and manufacturers to support all these features. This is not an easy task and may be one of the main reasons why none of these announcements come with a solid date or specific hardware product.

