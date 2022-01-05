“Mass formation psychosis” is warned by Google





The search engine worked because Robert Malone mentioned it in Joe Rogan.

Andrew Orlowski

Robert Malone (L)’s interview with Joe Rogan was deleted on YouTube this week

If Google censors ideas, the social impact can be very widespread, as far more people ask Google for information about the world than using Twitter. Last week, a particular search term elicited a quick and surprising response from the search giant.

These results appear to be changing rapidly, the notice explained. If this topic is new, it may take some time for trusted sources to add results.

The term is group-forming psychosis, which is an explanation of mass panic, and after a lecture by a Belgian scholar discussing a phenomenon promoted by anti-Vaxer Robert Malone, who appeared in Joe Rogan’s show, soared in popularity and searched. (YouTube was subsequently deleted).

Searching for a well-known concept did not produce any results after being advertised by Robert Malone.

According to Mattias Desmet, a professor of psychology at Ghent University, the story is widely discussed by Logan and Malone, and general anxiety makes people hypnotic and vulnerable to suggestion. It’s not a new idea. Group formation utilizes the work of the 19th-century writer Gustavre, who is generally recognized as the father of crowd psychology. Lenin was enthusiastically read by Lenin, Hitler and Mussolini, and had a great influence on Louis Bernays, Freud’s nephew, and the inventor of modern public relations.

Talking about group formation seems to be a freelance venture by Professor De Smet, a published work focused on individual psychotherapy rather than social psychology. But it’s not hard to understand why it was widely opposed to pandemic interventions and was captured by a variety of people, even conspiracy theorists (before Malone advertised it was aired on many podcasts. rice field).

In addition to the very obvious point that Google is editing, and therefore the frequent compromise of its safe harbor privileges, by former President Donald Trump, this latest intervention is two. Raise a question.

Like me, using individual psychological explanations to explain crowd behavior may be considered a basic categorical error. The crowd is not a person. By attributed conditions such as hypnosis to the population, the individual’s internal motives are dispelled. However, social psychology has been an influential area of ​​research because of all its flaws.

In fact, studying how communication media can be used for totalitarian purposes was once the primary concern of liberalism. That was the motivation behind the Rockefeller Foundation’s establishment of a radio research project in the 1930s. As Hitler seized power through the radio and used it for hypnotic effects, the project called on researchers to consider the role played by the new media and how Hitler used it.

However, the intervention raises even more interesting questions because certain concepts require an L-plate. Where does this end? Google was urged to certify the results after the concept was promoted by a popular conspiracy theorist. So, if Piers Corbyn commented on Nash Equilibrium, or the teachings of phonics, would the search terms for these ideas also get a plate? You should do so for consistency. We will see.

