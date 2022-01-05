The Razers Zephyr Pro Mask has the voice amp features you’ve always wanted





If you’re disappointed with the voice amp feature from the Zephyr mask that Razer promised to amplify your voice through speakers, don’t worry. Razer will upsell the Zephyr Pro mask announced at CES 2022. It looks much like the Zephyr, but with two speaker grills at the bottom and a replaceable filter. Also, one of the intakes backed by Chroma RGB has a new button that allows you to turn audio amplification on or off. According to Razer, this feature can pipe your voice at 60 dB over a range of 1 meter.

The Zephyr Pro starts at $ 99.99 for a standard Zephyr mask, while it costs $ 149.99 when released in 2022. One day, you’ll be able to buy a starter pack that includes Zephyr Pro and 99 days worth of N95 grade filters for $ 199.99.

The voice amp was a feature originally intended to be included in the CES 2021 Zephyr mask when Razer was called Project Hazel. However, when moving from the concept to the actual product, Razer removed it from weight and battery issues. Still, Razer states that the weight and battery life of the Zephyr Pro can be the same as a regular Zephyr.

Image: Razer

Razer told The Verge that the Zephyr Pro prototype unit is targeting the same 206.1 gram weight of the Zephyr. To achieve that, Will Powers, Razers US PR Reed, states that the loss of mass due to laser milling on the speaker grill should largely offset the additional weight from the sound amplifier microphone and speaker. When it comes to battery life, Razer says it’s aiming for the same 5-6 hours battery life goal as the original with the fan on, but it’s a habit to turn on the voice amp feature during a conversation. It will shut down only if it is attached. Turn it off when you’re done talking.

Razer may seem to deserve some credit for accomplishing what it thought wasn’t possible a year ago. But I don’t try to hide my disappointment here. Razer, like many companies, tends to follow up on standard-level products with a Pro version with more features and higher prices. It’s permissible to take that route, and while most are expected of consumer products, it’s a wrong move for masks that people may choose to buy because they feel a little safer during a pandemic.

Zephyr uses three N95 grade filters (one for each air intake and one near the bottom of the mask), each lasting up to 3 days. Image: Razer

Still, I’m pleased that Razer is committed to fully realizing the concept announced at least in January 2021. If Zephyr is willing to accept what you are sure to create, many will benefit from a mask that can amplify your voice. You stick out.

My colleague Nicole Wetsman and I talked to Razer about Zephyr at the On The Verge event in October 2021. Please see the panel below.

