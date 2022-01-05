Fossil and Razer announce limited edition Gen6 watch at CES2022





The Razer-themed Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch has three themed watch faces. This is a text watch face.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

Fossil and Razer will unveil a limited edition Gen6 smartwatch on Razer’s gaming PC theme at CES 2022 on Wednesday.

Called the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, this watch is basically the same as last year’s Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with a Razer-themed green and black strap, and the software includes three themed watch faces. With the “chroma” watch face, you can set a colorful theme that resembles the lighting on your Razer keyboard.

The other two Razer-themed watch faces are time-spelling text and analog themes.

Apart from the band and watchface, Fossil Gen 6 ships with Google’s Wear OS 2, which will be upgraded to Wear OS 3 in mid-to-late 2022. The Gen6 line debuted last summer and features a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip that can charge the battery from zero to 80%, especially in 30 minutes. The watch also includes a GPS, heart rate sensor, Sp02 blood oxygen sensor and Bluetooth 5.0 LE connection.

Fossil’s Gen6 smartwatch collaboration includes a band with a green and black theme.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

The Gen 6 watch will eventually be supported by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. According to Fossil, it will be supported in the near future. Alexa is preloaded on your watch and activates when Amazon adds that version of the assistant to Google’s app store.

The watch will go on sale Monday and the 44mm black case will start at $ 329. Limited edition is limited to 1,337 units. It’s a bit higher than the standard Gen6 starting price of $ 299 (A $ 279, 499).

A Fossil representative told CNET that Razer’s collaboration is a test to see how members of the game’s audience approach smartwatches. ..

The Razer-themed Gen6 watch debut will appear at CES on the same day as Razer’s Zephyr Pro face mask, Enki Pro Hypersense gaming chair, and Project Sophia gaming desk prototype.

Falster Gen6 smartwatch, a collaboration between Fossil and Skagen.

fossil

Fossil will also announce a Gen 6 collaboration with Skagen on Wednesday. This is a 41mm case size called the Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch. Falster’s metal bezel is slimmer than Razer’s, but in all other respects the watch is the same as any other Gen6 model.

Skagen smartwatches are available in several colors, including silver, rose gold, charcoal and black cases. Strap options are available in stainless steel mesh, silicone and leather. The Skagen Gen 6 line will be available on Wednesday, starting at $ 295.

Currently playing: Watch this: Fossil and Razer Gen6 watches

6:04

