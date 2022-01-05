Google connects PCs, phones and Chromebooks with new synergies





Google’s resolution in 2022 seems to be to connect Chromebooks, Android smartphones and PCs for synergies and productivity. PCs seem to be particularly focused, based on the feature roadmaps that tech giants will release over the next few months, but Google has already made progress by linking components of the Android ecosystem. ..

At CES 2022, Google will work with Acer, HP and Intel to connect an Android phone to a PC using Fast Pair and use it as a bridge to share files with Android’s Nearby Share. Announced plans to sync text messages. Set up the Bluetooth accessory. According to Google, this feature will be rolled out throughout the year.

What’s unclear is how these new features co-exist or improve with Your Phone. This is a built-in Windows 10/11 feature that allows PCs and Android phones to transfer files (especially photos) and manipulate text messages. On certain Android smartphones, the smartphone can also interact with the smartphone screen. More clearly, your phone is competing in this regard. “For the first time on Android, we’re also focusing on building for other platforms, such as Windows, whether it’s games, productivity, or anything else,” Google wrote. In a blog post.

Here’s how content sharing works on Windows devices that use nearshare.

Google

When it comes to devices like PCs, Google is focusing on Chromebooks, and Google said it plans some minor improvements to Chromebook connectivity in the coming months. Later this year, Android smartphones will be able to help set up Chromebooks, including Google accounts and porting via available Wi-Fi connections and passwords. (This is how Google uses mobile phones to set up Google Home devices and related services, and we already know to some extent today.)

Other Chromebook improvements include:

From today’s Android smartphones to future Wear OS smartwatches, we’re extending the way Chromebooks can be unlocked automatically. Add functionality to the PhoneHub feature of your Chromebook. You can now use your Chromebook to view and respond to chat notifications, silent mode, search your smartphone, and browse recent Chrome tabs. In the future, you will be able to access your smartphone’s chat app from your Chromebook if your smartphone is nearby. Google has added Camera Roll to PhoneHub so you can view your photos. Fast setup on Chromebook, use Android phone.

Google

Google has also provided a list of features it brings to other connected devices throughout the house, with a focus on Fast Pair. “We are working with our partners to extend the capabilities of Fast Pair beyond wearables, headphones, speakers and audio connections to cars, to TVs and smart home devices, to every device in our lives. I’m trying to get you started using it right away, “Google said. For example, Fast Pair is a quick way to connect new smart devices to your home network, including devices based on the Universal Matter standard that was postponed until 2022.

Google will also automatically start switching the headphone / earphone audio to the device you are working on. For example, if you receive a call while working on your Android tablet, your earphones will automatically connect to your Android phone instead.

Messaging also roams between Android phones and Chromebooks.

Google

Finally, Google said it brings some cool new features to connected cars. You can now unlock and launch your BMW car using your Pixel or Samsung smartphone, but you don’t have to take your UWB technology-supported smartphone out of your pocket to unlock your car. You can electronically key to your friends if they need to drive it while you are away. ” Connecting Volvos to the Google Assistant adds another new feature called Assistant Connection. This allows you to warm up and cool down your calls to see how much battery power is left.

