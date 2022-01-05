ITRI ​​Announces Health Tech Innovations at CES 2022





ITRI’s Pose Fitmuscular Functional Screening Mirror measures strength, flexibility, and imbalances and provides a personalized, actionable exercise plan.

PoseFit captures a user’s specific movements and postures through a lens and uses a skeletal recognition system to determine muscle function. By analyzing the strength, posture, flexibility, endurance, and sense of balance of a particular muscle group, you can show which muscle groups are too tight or not strong enough. Finally, PoseFit offers customized exercise suggestions for strengthening muscles and pointing to places where massage or relaxation is needed. PoseFit does not require a wearable device to work. Candidates are required to complete 5 sets of exercises, each exercise shown in an explanatory video.

PoseFit is suitable for two types of users: those who are trying to improve their fitness and those who are frail elderly. For those who want to strengthen their body shape, performance and muscles, PoseFit provides a clear assessment of postures that can be harmful to your health. The user can then avoid movements and physical patterns that can lead to sports injuries and future structural problems. Trainers can also provide professional advice on how to improve your training program based on test results.

For older people who may experience age-related physiological decline, PoseFit helps identify weak muscle areas and postural problems and provides recommended training plans for improvement. .. Trainers can record and review results and provide recommended exercises to minimize the risk of falls associated with poor posture and loss of skeletal muscle mass.

The CES 2022 Innovation Award winner, iPetWeaR, is a wearable device that tracks pet health data such as heart rate, breathing, and activity, and alerts pet parents to anomalies. Low power physiological detection radar technology is completely harmless and does not require skin contact with pets. The device can be mounted anywhere on your pet’s collar so it can be placed near your pet’s neck or chest and can detect vital signs and activity levels at any time. Sensing technology can also be integrated into a variety of pet mattresses. The collected physiological data is sent via Bluetooth to the pet’s guardian’s mobile device, where the app can instantly view the data to tell if the pet is asleep or awake. In case of arrhythmia or breathing, pet parents will receive an immediate warning notice. The long-term history is also recorded in the database, making it easy to see.

Early detection of the pet’s underlying health can reduce the risk of sudden passage of the pet caused by a heart attack, heat stroke, or an adverse reaction of the vaccine. In addition to home use, iPetWeaR can help animal shelter and hospital staff provide improved animal care services. The basic US $ 80 product package includes sensor devices, a variety of colors to choose from, and a user-friendly cross-platform Android / iOS app.

Other medical technologies introduced by ITRI include:

The CES 2022 Innovation Award winner, All-in-One Thermal Sensing System, enables highly accurate remote detection of vital signs and patient activity. Its AI-based ultra-resolution thermal image processing protects privacy and measures body temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate of multiple subjects at the same time. The system also monitors bed exits, falls, and extended sitting times. The compact design makes it an ideal tool for basic physiological assessments in the clinic, care facility, or home, providing a cost-effective solution for telemedicine services. The full body strideway analysis system measures walking and posture without the need for devices or sensors. Includes pressure detection mat, camera and AI image recognition engine. By detecting walking speed, stride length, cadence, trajectory of the center of gravity, inclination and swing angle of the upper limbs, the physiological age of the subject is evaluated and preventive measures and corrective measures are proposed. The EPiTRIbionic full-thickness skin tissue printing system builds multi-layered skin tissue in continuous steps within 10 minutes. It then induces full-thickness skin tissue to differentiate into a mature barrier function within 6 days, achieving the highest differentiation and maturation efficiency of the international average of 3-4 weeks. EPiTRI can be used as a test material for cosmetics and skin care products. Combined with stem cells, artificial skin can also be used as a wound dressing for burn trauma. The automated cell production system enables mass production and stable quality of cell therapy products. The ITRI system aims to improve the quality and volume of large cell products and reduce manufacturing costs by integrating functional modules for image detection, media exchange, subculture and cell harvesting. We provide a complete manufacturing solution.

ITRI’s health technology was announced at CES 2022 in the United States. ITRI ​​seeks technology transfer and business collaboration opportunities for the above technologies. Interested partners can book a meeting session at https://event.itri.org/ces2022/register.

ITRI’s CES2022 online press kit is available at https://ces.vporoom.com/ITRI.

Images, technology fact sheets, and videos for all of the above technologies are available here.

About ITRI

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology research and development institutions aimed at innovating a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a key role in transforming Taiwan’s industry from labor-intensive to innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, we have launched a technology strategy and roadmap for 2030, focusing on the development of innovations in smart living, quality health and a sustainable environment. We are also working to enhance the technologies that enable intelligentization to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to fostering startups and spin-offs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to being headquartered in Taiwan, ITRI has offices in the United States, Europe, and Japan to expand the scope of research and development and promote international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

Media contacts:

Todd LaneAccount DirectorGraham & Associates + 1 (415) 986-7212[email protected]

Source Industrial Technology Research Institute

