BMW wants to turn your car into a rolling cinema – TechCrunch





BMW today announced the next step in its in-car entertainment story after installing comfortable lounge chairs in some cars at CES 2020. It’s a 31-inch 8K smart TV that supports Amazon’s Fire TV service (using country-specific streaming services). Also for China in progress). This new 32: 9 “My Mode Theater” screen for backseat passengers, combined with the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, aims to provide passengers with a cinematic experience while cruising the freeway. It is said that.

With a 5G connection, cars will be able to stream the latest shows on demand, and BMW’s My Mode system will make you feel like you’re at a glance at the latest episodes of The Expanse. So far, there isn’t much 8K content available, and Fire TV doesn’t support it yet, but at least when that time comes, the car is ready for it.

Also, the huge screen doesn’t have to block your view all the time, so you can extend the screen from the headliner on demand. The touch control for that is built into the rear door.

“We develop an immersive digital experience for pure driving pleasure,” said Frank Weber, a member of the BMW AG Development Board of Directors, in today’s announcement. “In theater mode, the backside of the interior turns into a private cinema lounge. A 31-inch display, 5G connectivity, 8K resolution, surround sound, and a personalized streaming program create an unprecedented experience that sets new standards for car entertainment. increase.”

BMW’s latest iDrive display and operating system features My Mode, which changes the overall driving behavior and theme of the car by changing the driving and transmission controls to create a car atmosphere, such as watching a movie. In-car display, sound, and overall lighting based on personal taste.

Previously available modes were “Efficient,” “Sports,” and “Personal,” but today at CES, “Expressive,” “Relax,” “Digital Art,” and new variations for watching movies. Has also been introduced. “Theater.” These new modes will be rolled out later this year, and most of these new modes are mainly discussing car themes rather than changing driving characteristics.

In digital art mode, BMW has partnered with Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei. The artist has presented new artwork that symbolizes “a deep connection between humanity and nature.”

Meanwhile, BMW has re-partnered with film music composer Hans Zimmer for its sound design to create a specific sound for electric vehicles. BMW IconicSounds Electric will debut on the BMW i4 in the first half of 2022 and on the BMW iX later this year and will be available as a wireless software update.

