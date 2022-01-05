Why Qualcomm Wins Augmented Reality War





Microsoft’s HoloLens.

AFP via Getty Images

Judging from recent announcements, augmented reality is the next big thing in technology. Here’s how you prepare.

Qualcomm (QCOM) executives announced on Tuesday that the company will work with Microsoft (MSFT) on next-generation chips for lightweight AR glasses. This is a big deal.

Investors should consider buying Qualcomm shares.

This is not the first time Qualcomm and Microsoft have collaborated. The Snapdragon 850 chip powers Microsoft’s HoloLens headset. Headsets like goggles were born in 2010 as an expensive toy, a $ 3,000 add-on for Xbox gaming consoles. Headsets have evolved into mixed reality industry and even military applications.

Microsoft announced in March 2021 that it had won a $ 21 billion contract to supply the US Army with military units.

The appeal of AR technology is hands-free operation. The ability to instantly see information in real time makes a lot of sense for maintenance workers repairing power lines and military cognitive personnel at the scene. Really lightweight devices may have a wider range of appeal.

It’s clearly the market that Qualcomm is focusing on.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Qualcomm ceo Cristiano Amon unveiled the Snapdragon Spaces XR, a development platform that integrates into Microsoft Mesh software for lightweight AR glass. The last part is important. These devices are glasses, not goggles or headsets.

When moving to AR glasses, Qualcomm and Microsoft will be in direct competition with Apple (AAPL). CEO Tim Cook told analysts in 2016 that AR could be huge, and companies based in Cupertino, California promised to invest accordingly. Since then, Apple has filed numerous patents, acquired start-ups, hired a new product manager, and launched ARKit, an AR software developer kit. Apple’s AR glasses are clearly in the product pipeline.

Jaguar Note, based in Cupertino, California, is setting the trend.

The company launched AirPods in 2016 and spread the ridicule. The wireless white earphones were expensive, poor sound quality, and looked like a pair of golf tees hanging from the wearer’s ears. Airpods had all the landmarks of a huge failure. Then cool kids started wearing them. According to Min-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TFI Asset Management, Apple could have sold 90 million pairs in the last two months of 2021.

Now Apple is trying to make AR cool. Qualcomm is ahead of the wave of new buyers.

As AR becomes mainstream, it’s a mistake to think of Apple as the only logical winner. Qualcomm has won the high-end smartphone chip war by creating a microprocessor that works well across the Android ecosystem. Today, the Snapdragon family of processors is used in 70% of top-tier Android smartphones, including most new Samsung devices, despite the fact that major Korean electronics manufacturers make competing processors.

What Amon and his predecessor were right was integration and partnership.

Transactions with Microsoft have traditionally continued. Based in Redmond, Washington, the software giant has the marketing power to expand lightweight AR glasses on the market.

For the time being, Qualcomm has a strong portfolio of chipsets across different sectors.

Qualcomm was a notable partner on Nio (NIO) Day in January 2021. Chinese car makers have announced a high bandwidth / low latency 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and an ET7 sedan with an always-on network connection for a complete user experience from vehicle to everything.

Apple also relies on Qualcomm for its 5G modem. After several years of proceedings, the two companies signed a $ 4.5 billion deal in April 2019 to bring Qualcomm’s best-in-class wireless technology to the iPhone and iPad. The license is valid until 2025.

Qualcomm was a strong trader in a turbulent market. Tuesday’s closing price was $ 187.23, less than 1% from record levels. Stocks are traded with only 16x futures earnings and 6.2x sales.

Given the strong outlook for AR growth, these ratios look very cheap.

