What you need to know





If some keywords are good, it should be better, right?

Here’s the simple logic behind the abuse of keywords as a ranking factor.

In the early days of web search, long before SEO came along, Google used a basic set of signals to rank web content.

The keyword was one of those signals. The more keywords you use, the higher your page ranks, especially in the early days of search engines.

Keyword abuse has been a widely used technique because it produces results for at least a period of time.

But how is Google dealing with it now?

This is the history of allegations about keyword abuse, after which today’s evidence shows what it says.

Claim: Keyword abuse is a ranking factor

Exact keywords used to be signals that had a lot of weight. If the keyword appears on the page exactly as the user entered it, the page is more likely to be ranked.

When people discovered that they could rank their website for more queries by repeating different variations of keywords on the page, it led to a technique known as keyword stuffing.

You can escape with the abuse of many keywords. This ranged from abuse of keywords in copies on the page to entire paragraphs of comma-separated keywords only.

Worse-shaped keyword abuse involved hiding keyword paragraphs by making the text the same color as the page background. Google was able to see hidden keywords when crawling the page, but users didn’t notice it out of place.

Keyword abuse was not limited to copying on the page. The page title and meta description are now full of keywords to work with your search rankings.

This is what they mention when people say that the early days of SEO are like Wild West. Not only was the site not punished for keyword abuse, it was likely to benefit from it.

And the deployment of Google Update will start …

In 2003, when Google published a Florida update, the impact of keyword stuffing on search rankings changed. This is considered Google’s first major algorithm update.

Evidence suggests that Florida updates are primarily targeted at link spam, but sites engaged in other spam technologies were affected as well.

Florida has somewhat mitigated the impact of keyword abuse on rankings, but it has never been completely rewarded by Google’s algorithms.

In 2011, Google launched a Panda update for low-quality sites and thin content with little or no added value.

These pages tend to have less value on the web than pages that weren’t written to game search engines, which has always led to keywords-packed pages being demoted in search results.

After the panda, Google gave strict advice not to abuse the keywords.

Finally, we can’t talk about the evolution of SEO keywords without mentioning that Google introduced the Hummingbird update in 2013.

Hummingbird has brought Google a conversational search. That is, users can enter queries using natural language, and Google’s algorithms understand what they’re looking for.

The approach to content creation has changed since this update, especially as it relates to the unnatural use of keywords. It’s no exaggeration to say that Hummingbird has triggered the transition from creating content for search engines to creating content for people.

Keyword abuse was done purely to manipulate the rankings and did not provide the searcher with anything of value. This is an obsolete technique because Google’s search algorithms are familiar with recognizing high quality content.

Evidence of keyword abuse as a ranking factor

There is evidence in Google search results that keyword abuse is not a ranking factor.

Today’s SERPs have articles that aren’t filled with naturally readable page titles, meta descriptions with actual copy paragraphs, and unwanted use of exact match phrases.

But that is anecdotal evidence. Let’s look at solid evidence directly from the source.

Google’s webmaster guidelines allow sites to follow in order to remain indexed in searches and allow abuse of keywords in chapters called “irrelevant keywords.”

It reads:

“Keyword abuse” refers to loading a web page that contains keywords or numbers in order to manipulate the ranking of your site in Google search results. Often, these keywords appear in lists, groups, or out of context (not as natural prose). Filling a page with keywords or numbers can reduce the user experience and negatively impact your site’s ranking. Focus on creating useful and informative content that uses keywords appropriately and contextually. “

If you’re wondering if Google will demote a page filled with an unnecessary amount of keywords, the Webmaster Guidelines have your official confirmation.

Verdict: Abuse of keywords as a ranking factor

Keyword abuse is a confirmed negative ranking factor.

Attempting to manipulate search rankings by using words and phrases repeatedly will only lower your site’s ranking in Google search results. Beware of advice that suggests anything else.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / SearchEngine Journal

