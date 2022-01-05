Boston Venture Capitalists Have a Long View of 2022





Synthetic characters. You’ve heard of deepfake convincing replicas of real people who are saying what they never said in digital video. However, RobGo at NextView Ventures in Boston believes it will use the same technology to create intelligent virtual characters for customer service, entertainment, gaming, and other uses. There is a convergence between the quality of these technologies and the willingness of end users to be actively involved in bots and virtual characters, Go says. Over time, a compelling real Betty Crocker will provide baking advice on your iPad, or a compassionate Flo will process your insurance claim.

Digital twin. Speaking of replicas, what if you could make digital replicas of factories and power plants and use the software to analyze where they could fail or how to do them more efficiently? That is the idea behind the digital twin. Rudina Seseri of Glasswing Ventures says that using artificial intelligence to increase restoring force can help solve the most difficult technical challenges, such as supply chains that may be overly dependent on a particular provider. increase.

A robot to deal with the labor force. Maia Heymann of Converge Venture Partners says robots are now cheap enough and software that controls them well is taking on many new tasks. She said that while warehousing and logistics companies have been at the forefront of the use of robotics over the past few years, many other industries such as manufacturing, agriculture and construction have dealt with particularly severe labor shortages. , Says that he is seriously pursuing the next generation of automation.

A better virtual office. Bob Mason of Argon Ventures recalls working with advertising agency Chiat / Day in the mid-1990s. Co-founder Jay Shire at the time was trying to create a virtual office with employees assigned laptops, phones and no permanent desk. According to Mason, the clarity of the vision he had 30 years ago is incredible. Mason helped build software that supports a more fluid working model. It includes a shared online work environment and avatars that indicate who was online and in which digital space they were active. People using video conferencing technologies like Zoom and messaging systems like Slack still lack something, Argon says. Hope to find a team to rebuild some of the magic we first abandoned 30 years ago. The principles that Jay Shire sought to establish are probably the basic components of modern enterprises.

Insurance everywhere. Booking a flight or villa online often offers an option to guarantee your purchase as part of the checkout process. Underscore.vc’s Lily Lyman says more companies in a variety of industries, from shipping to construction, car sales and financial services, will be able to insure their transactions in a seamless and invisible way. .. She also predicts that the new type of insurer will have a different data set on consumer behavior than traditional insurers, resulting in faster underwriting and more personalized forecasting policies. Is it possible to reduce paperwork and lower prices based on me as an individual rather than a huge pool of people with different behavior patterns? How nice.

Technology for providing remote and hybrid healthcare. Rob Biederman of venture capital firm Asymmetric Capital Partners says that providing more healthcare services at home will be a big part of our future. The shift will require new digital connectors and infrastructure to connect home-use monitoring or diagnostic technologies such as blood pressure cuffs and pulse oximeters to big data systems used in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. .. Underscore Lyman agrees. This shift is exciting because it can reduce the pressure on centralized monolithic healthcare systems and may put more emphasis on preventive medicine. But there’s a lot to build to realize this potential, says Lyman. This is a clear opportunity for Boston as a healthcare innovation hub.

Blockchain and physical. Vinyl’s TJ Mahony explains what happens when shoe brands and musicians combine their actual purchases, such as shoes and concert tickets, with digital items (often called NFTs) that exist on blockchain. Say you are using the term multidimensional commerce, or a non-fungible token. ) The concert experience is temporary, but the unique photos and audio clips of the night are of sentimental value to you and can be a collection that grows in value over time.

Net bank. Adrian Mendoza of Mendoza Ventures says he is interested in new banks that will lead websites and mobile apps, rather than opening branches throughout town. As an example, he is reported to cite Chime, a San Francisco startup that may be released in 2022. Mendoza says a new generation of online banks will emerge that will focus on underrepresented groups and provide access to financial products to the Latin, black and LGBT communities.

Software that predicts what will happen next. If you’re using Gmail, you may have noticed that millions of other users are trying to predict what they might enter next, based on the data they’ve entered in the past. Drew Volpe of First Star Ventures says he’s testing a technology called Copilot on GitHub. This technology attempts to predict the upcoming software code based on what you have already created. He says it’s horribly good to help you fill in the details of what you’re doing. Next year, Im is looking for a number of similar assistant applications in all types of domains, including helping lawyers write contracts and financial analysts writing reports.

DAO benefits and human resources services. Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is a new kind of entity that brings people together to work on a common project you know, like the company you work for. Often they are developing new apps related to blockchain technology, but recently the news was DAO, which brought together a group of people trying to buy an original copy of the US Constitution at auction. Giuseppe Stuto of 186 Ventures states that these DAOs may need to buy insurance, pay contributors on a regular basis, or provide benefits such as 401ks and health care. Stuto believes that if the shortage of materials is supplied, more people will consider working full-time at DAO.

