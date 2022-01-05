Instagram chronological feed is back – TechCrunch





Instagram has fulfilled its promise to bring back chronological feeds last month.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the platform will make some major changes to how the core feed experience works, allowing users to choose from three different feeds. Two new options, Favorites and Follow, sort content in chronological order, and a third “Home” option provides a feed sorted by the current algorithm.

According to Moseri, non-chronological home feeds feature “more and more recommendations over time” and act as a discovery hub rather than a way to keep track of the content of people you’re already following. increase. Favorites ultimately allow everyone who uses the app to easily keep all updates from a small cluster of friends and family up-to-date, but users are following other. Posts from everyone can be found in the following views.

According to Mosseri, the changes are “already released or will be released in the coming weeks,” so the company plans to release the final version of the time-series feed option in early 2022. Unlike many limited tests that Facebook and Instagram experiment with, expect these changes to be widely implemented in your app’s experience on a regular basis.

Testing feed changes

We have started testing the ability to switch between three different views on the home screen (two of which offer the option to view posts in chronological order): – Home – Favorites – Following

We would like to release these soon. I will come more. pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

Instagram users have been enjoying chronological feeds for years, but after years of predicting from parent company Facebook (now Meta) that the app will be the dollar box for the next ad, the company said in 2016. Switched to algorithm feedback. Using algorithm feeds, Instagram was able to aggressively scatter the ads that still dominate it, moving the app as a time-series photo-sharing space away from its origins.

Fast forwarding in 2022, the company hasn’t reintroduced chronological feeds just to satisfy its users. In that case, users would have quickly undone the changes in 2016, given public backlash. Instagram’s decision to revive chronological feeds is a win for everyone who uses the app, but Meta generally implements only common-sense changes, malicious press and looming regulations.

US lawmakers are focusing on the dangers of social media algorithms, and some legislation gives the platform more choice for users or deeper transparency on how those algorithms rank content. Force to provide.

One bill, the American Protection Act from Dangerous Algorithms, suspends liability protection in Section 230 if a company like Instagram uses an algorithm that “amplifies false information that leads to offline violence.” .. Another bill, the Filter Bubble Transparency Act, requires the addition of a toggle to the platform that allows users to disable algorithm recommendations.

“We believe in more transparency and accountability, and more control,” Moseri said in his first testimony before Congress last month. “That’s why I’m currently working on a version of the chronological feed that I plan to release next year.”

