Over $ 1.8 Million Invested in UH ​​Tech Startups Through New Incubator Program





A new initiative aimed at enhancing innovation and entrepreneurship across the 10-campus Hawaii University system is currently accepting applications. UH Office of Innovation and Commercializations (OIC) Ideation Studio @ UH is a new incubator program that provides concierge services, resources and seed funding to drive UH-related innovation from ideas to the market.

“Ideation Studio @ UH will catalyze UH’s innovation and entrepreneurship. It will help entrepreneurship, job creation, economic and Hawaiian innovation ecosystem diversification and growth to meet the needs of faculty and staff. “Masu,” said Vassilis L. Syrmos, UH’s Vice President of Research and Innovation.

Unlike other accelerator and incubator programs, Ideation Studio @ UH offers 12-24 months of carefully selected experiences that drive innovation and the long-term success of UH Tech startups. The first cohort of spring 2022 will be limited to 4-5 participants, who will be accepted on a rolling basis. Applications can be submitted on the UH Innovation and Commercialization Office website from January 19th to February 1st, 2022.

Program wraparound services and benefits for each selected cohort participant include:

Guidance: Individual education and coaching with mentors, advisors, webins, classes, and / or coordinated programs. Resources: $ 50,000 in-kind operational support for legal and financial options, and guidance on grant opportunities, business operations, and strategic planning. Financing: Up to $ 25,000 in milestone-based seed financing, to secure small business innovation research (SBIR) / small business technology transfer (STTR), and / or other potential grants and investment opportunities. support. Benefits: Exclusive networking, partnerships, community building, promotion, award opportunities.

“This program was developed by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs,” said Vincent Kimura, director of the program and partnership. “Many faculty are unaware that running a lab (financing, managing staff, developing and testing inventions and products) is very similar to running a business. They influence a larger community. I was here to help bring their ideas and inventions from the lab to the market to give. “

The program was made possible with the support of a $ 2.7 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the US Department of Economic Development. Seed funding is provided through OICs UH Ventures, LLC.

Upcoming Information at 1:30 pm Wednesday, January 12th and 9:00 am January 19th Join the webinar or sign up for a one-on-one meeting. For sign-up or more information, please visit the UH Innovation and Commercialization Office website or contact Lea Okudara ([email protected]) for additional assistance.

