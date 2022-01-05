The Razers Project Sophia concept turns your desk into a modular computer





Razer is familiar with wild CES prototypes, and CES 2022 is no exception. The company has announced a new Project Sophia concept aimed at incorporating an entire modular desktop computer into a desk that looks like a Star Trek LCARS console.

Razer was previously eager for modular computers. Project Christine, the predecessor of Project Sophia in the 2014s, imagined a desktop tower made of bricks like Jenga that could be easily replaced. Tomahawk in the 2020s took a more practical approach to the concept, based on the design of the Intels Element NUC.

However, Project Sophia feels that the conceptual trend of Razers has changed to 11. The desk is designed with 13 different interchangeable module slots, allowing users to add various elements such as temperature reading, touch screen application launcher, dedicated chat and calendar display, wireless and more. Qi chargers, mag heaters, pen tablets, audio mixers, CPU and GPU monitors, etc. Razer believes that the modular nature of computer desks will allow users to customize their desks to meet their specific needs and use cases. For example, the streamer can easily snap to more powerful speakers, microphones, and cameras for streaming, and has an additional display to monitor follower chats. Video editors can add sound mixing and editing modules to help you focus on your work.

As for the actual PC parts, Razers’ concept also assumes that it’s built into a custom-built magnetic attack chassis that can be easily removed so that users can replace the parts when they get a new CPU or GPU. doing. Everything is mounted on a huge OLED panel (65 “or 77”) to display the game in the highest quality possible. And, of course, there are plenty of Razers RGB Chromas that illuminate your gaming PC, even if it looks like a desk.

Of course, the history of Razers’ flashy CES prototypes is usually exactly that. An example of the potential of future gaming PCs or accessories that are rarely real products, a series of fantastic one-off projects unveiled each year. And if you look at the flashy Project Sophia renderings, alongside previous showcases such as the 2014 Modular Project Christine, the 2017 Triple Screen Project Valerie, and the 2018 Phone Docking Project Linda, other than the Razers product graveyard. It’s hard to imagine fate.

Modular computing devices are difficult. Even the fairly standardized world of normal PC construction is flooded with various specifications of SSDs, motherboard sockets, and RAM. Is your own system even harder to remember Google’s unlucky modular Ara smartphone project? The only way that something like Project Sophia exists is if Razer is willing to build all the modules and accessories themselves. And even if you’re willing to do that, the cost is lower than the astronomical one, especially when compared to the fully functional alternative of buying regular accessories and placing them on a regular desk. It’s hard to imagine.

Still, as with most Razers CES concepts, it’s cool to see the company actively exploring fancy ideas like the futuristic Project Sophia desk. Even if the computer desk concept is unlikely to see commercial light, Razer shows that it’s trying to think out of the box when it comes to new designs and ideas. And who knows? Maybe the future of computing is really built into the desk.

