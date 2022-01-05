Razer unveils Project Sophia, a prototype of a futuristic game desk





Razer This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

Razer always brings that powerful prototype game to CES. Over the past few years, we’ve seen triple-screen laptops, modular desktops, and laptops with pop-out touchpads. Most of these concepts are never real products, but they are a fun showcase of interesting future technology ideas.

For CES 2022, the Razer prototype currently needed is called Project Sophia, which the company calls the “gaming desk concept.” I can usually kick the tires of at least these one-off projects, but it’s difficult to show off prototypes at events that are mostly remote. So far, all I’ve seen is a 3D rendered image of the concept and a short video clip.

Still, it looks interesting and is exactly the same as an expensive executive-level toy that you can’t afford to buy in a Brooklyn apartment.

The huge desk is modular and you can replace components and features as needed. In the sample image, it is mounted on a huge 65-inch OLED display. Frankly, it’s too big to actually put near. But that’s why it’s a 3D rendering of the concept. You can do whatever you want without actually building it.

Put some additional modules in your smart desk!

Razer

According to Razer, the desk can support up to 13 replaceable modules. According to the company, “This allows each section to consist of a set of task-specific components such as a secondary screen, system monitoring tools, touchscreen hotkey panels, pen tablets, audio mixer units, and even an external capture card. . “

The concept features a proprietary embedded Intel processor and Nvidia GPU, both housed in a small form factor chassis that magnetically attaches to the bottom of a glass-enclosed desk. Even state-of-the-art standing desks and gaming desks don’t require their own CPU, making them a companion computing device rather than a desk.

What type of add-ons can I exchange for Sophia? According to Razer, it can include a touchscreen digitizer, camera and microphone, THX audio module, wireless charging pad, and even a cup warmer. Being a Razer product, it naturally supports Chroma lighting, a color-adjusting lighting system that runs on almost all Razer products.

Have you ever actually seen Project Sophia? Probably not. But is a more sophisticated desk more important, especially in the telecommuting and hybrid worlds? Absolutely so. We would like to see some of these ideas permeate the work surface and accessories that make our desk a smarter part of the workspace.

