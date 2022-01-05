Speaker of Virtual HR Technology Conference





Keynote speakers at the next free online event will also shed light on talent retention, purposeful roles, and HR technology market conditions.

As HR leaders and the employees they supervise enter the third year of the pandemic, the risk is high for all working professionals today. Mandatory vaccines, retention of employees on mass retirement, and improved employee experience continue to challenge even the most experienced HR veterans.

To address these issues and more, the theme of the 2022 HR Tech Virtual Conference is to define and promote the culture of interest, and keynote speakers at online events will help HR leaders reach their goals. And provide empirical insights. Free meetings are set from March 1st to 4th.

The keynote virtual event series began at 11:00 am on March 1st with Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst, Dean of the Josh Bersin Academy and HRE Columnist, “Change, Challenges and Opportunities: Whats Ahead for HR and the Technology Market.” A lecture titled “” will be given.

In addition to an overview of the HR technology market, Bersins’ research support perspective highlights the key roles that HR priorities, skills development, talent retention, and internal mobility can play in any organization.

The hiring environment has become extremely difficult due to the significant increase in job openings (currently over 10 million). The big solution to this is to radically improve the internal mobility, development, and career paths of existing employees, says Bersin. Our research shows that the biggest reason people leave the company is lack of growth. Therefore, in-house mobility is an important new way to maintain employee engagement and improve retention.

Bersin will also highlight a new class of employees, deskless workers.

According to our research, human-centered management techniques such as awareness, flexibility, empathy, and development are important for restaurants, manufacturing plants, truck drivers, as well as engineers and customer service personnel. say. Wages need to be raised to retain these workers.

2022 HR TechVirtual Meet Keynote Speakers

The current employment market is pushing up hourly wages, so employers need to be prepared to pay more per hour or month, making sure the benefits are competitive. But by focusing on creating a culture of trust, attribution and growth in addition to these practices, people will be happy at work, says Bersin.

Other keynotes are:

Gianna Driver, CHRO of Exabeam, a cybersecurity and compliance provider, provides insights into how a high-performance business culture thrives when recognizing the humanity of everyone. According to Driver, creating and maintaining a high-performance culture requires careful planning and execution, thoughtful communication, and an employee-centric model that interconnects all departments of the business. Her keynote is scheduled for March 1st at 4:45 pm. According to La Rocque, who analyzed more than 1,000 new HR technologies last year, we have a new wave of HR technology innovation, bigger than we’ve ever seen. His keynote will begin at 4:45 pm. Also on March 2nd, 7th Mind Company CEO Dr. Britt Andreatta will announce Wired to Become: The Neuroscience of Purpose. HR leaders learn how to leverage their goals to create a better working environment, enthusiastic employees, effective leaders, and a positive culture that attracts and retains talented people. Her keynote begins at 11:00 am on the second day of the virtual event. On March 3, IAHR founder and managing principal Mark Stelzner talks with two HR leaders about how objectives, people, and HR technology work together, and what that means. .. The future of work. His keynote began at 11:00 am that day, and how Red Thread Research co-founder and chief analyst Stacia Sherman Garr differs in how Unilever, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson integrate their goals into the business during the presentation. Share what you are producing. Your leadership pipeline. Garr also clarifies the purpose of the organization and reveals Red Threads’ research on how leaders can lead purposefully and develop new leaders to assume this important responsibility.Her story begins at 4:45 pm

Phil Albinus is HRE’s HR Tech Editor. He has been covering personal and business technologies for 25 years and has been the editor and editor-in-chief of many financial services, trading technologies, and employee benefits titles. He is a graduate of SUNY New Paltz and lives in the Hudson Valley with his wife, an auditor, and three adult children. He can contact [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ philalbinus.

