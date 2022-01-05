Fossil promises Alexa to be on smartwatches soon





Fossil launched two new smartwatches at CES today, with one big elephant in the room. Upgrades to WearOS 3 haven’t arrived for months. To get out of the wait, Fossil has acquired another new feature in the Gen6 smartwatch, Amazon Alexa. As for when Alexa will arrive, you need to decide to come soon. Hopefully before Wear OS 3.

In a statement to 9to5Google, Fossil states that the update will take place in the first half of 2022. This is in line with what Fossil told The Verge at the CES briefing, and spokesman Robyn Sills said Alexa will be available on Gen 6 devices earlier this year. Fossil has sent me both the Skagen Falster 6 and the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. Yeah, there is a widget dedicated to Alexa. However, if you tap it, the voice assistant will not be displayed. A message will be displayed shortly.

So, soon, everyone will guess between the beginning of this year and the first half of this year. With these features, it’s not uncommon to see companies hedging on the timeline. This is to create it like Douglas Adams so that the deadline you set is not approaching. Still, if all goes well, Alexa compatibility may arrive before Wear OS 3. It’s up to Google when the WearOS 3 upgrade arrives. So far, neither Google nor Fossil have emerged from the similarly vague mid-to-late 2022 timeline.

You might be wondering why Fossil is making fun of Alexa when it’s not ready yet. The most likely reason is to give everyone fun while waiting for Wear OS 3. It can arrive months or a year later. At the briefing, Fossil told The Verge that this pesky timing had an impact on the initial Gen 6 sales, but surprisingly, Gen 5E sales seem to be doing well. Given all the uncertainties, it makes sense for Fossil to want to emphasize Alexa compatibility.

Its value is (or will be) a victory for Fossil. Voice assistants are becoming more and more common on smartwatches, but customers don’t really say which assistants come with their wearables. Wear OS watches are currently associated with the Google Assistant, and Apple Watch is Siri only. Samsung has owed Bixby to Galaxy Watch owners for years, and Samsung said you can choose the Google Assistant with the new Galaxy Watch 4, but it’s still officially arriving. not. Some watches, such as Garmins’ new Venu2 Plus, simply connect to your phone assistant. Others connect you with a dedicated assistant, and it’s rarely a good time.

Currently, Fitbit is actually the only one that offers all sorts of choices. From Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, I was able to choose between Alexa and the Google Assistant. However, you can only do one or the other. As far as I can see in my review unit, I have the Alexa widget, but it still doesn’t interfere with the use of the Google Assistant. Sure, there are few official details and Alexa on the wrist isn’t the best. However, it’s wise for Fossil to offer an assistant choice or an option that may use more than one. If it was already here, it would just be wise.

