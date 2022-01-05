Samsung’s Home Hub Dashboard is what Google was looking for





A central location for controlling all smart home devices

Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem is one of the most popular, especially if many of the appliances already consist of intelligent Samsung products. SmartThings also integrates well with third-party manufacturers and home assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can easily control the devices connected to SmartThings. However, in some cases it may be easier to use the touch screen to send commands to all devices with your fingertips instead of voice. That’s where Samsung’s new smart home hub, introduced in CES 2022 (via The Verge), comes in.

A smart home hub is basically a tablet or smart display intentionally built to control the SmartThings ecosystem. Samsung states that it is consolidating six SmartThings services into one device. The interface looks almost like the SmartThings app on Samsung phones and tablets, but whenever you need something, it’s a good idea to put a dedicated device for this in the same corner of your home.

Today’s android police video

In contrast to Google and Amazon smart displays, Samsung’s solution seems to focus solely on smart home controls, making it a hyperfocus device. Given that voice assistants such as the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa can’t understand your intentions and instructions on a daily basis, it may not be a bad idea to have a ready-to-use display for all the controls you use most often. .. You can see it in the Nest Hub.

However, Samsung was in a rather harsh tone about the details surrounding smart home hubs. So you need to see how Samsung works exactly. Unfortunately, you probably won’t get a smart home hub right away. Samsung will only launch the product in South Korea in the first half of 2022. It is unknown when and when it will debut internationally.

Samsung also announced that it wants the SmartThings Hub to be a built-in feature for 2022 TVs, smart monitors and refrigerators. The SmartThings Hub is a bridge that interconnects all types of smart devices using multiple standards, enabling the entire smart home experience in the first place. Given that many are much more likely to buy TVs and appliances instead of the glorious $ 300 router for a particular device, this move could significantly boost smart home adoption. there is.

Razer’s limited edition Fossil Gen6 smartwatch is characteristically suppressed

Keep it elegant

Read next

About the author Manuel Vonau (1561 articles published)

Manuel is a Berlin-based tech enthusiast and Android fan. When he wasn’t writing an article for the Android police, he probably went out as a videographer.

More from Manuel Bonau

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/samsungs-smart-home-hub-is-what-we-would-have-wanted-from-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos