TrojAI has secured $ 3 million in seed funding to protect AI solutions from security threats





TrojAI argues that cyber attacks on self-driving cars can pose a public danger.

Artificial intelligence (AI) protection startup TrojAI Inc. has secured $ 3 million in seed funding.

Seattles Flying Fish Ventures and Atlantic Canada’s venture capital fund Build Ventures led the round with the participation of Techstars, Concrete Ventures, and the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation. The round ended on December 21, 2021.

As more and more companies accelerate their AI solutions to market, few are prepared for or aware of the most realistic security threats. – Frank Cheung, Flying Fish

TrojAI is developing solutions that protect the AI ​​platform from hostile attacks on training data and AI models, such as addiction, embedded Trojans and evasive attacks.

The new funding will be directed towards increasing protection against security threats to the AI ​​platform and hiring new staff. TrojAI CEO James Stewart told BetaKit that the company has already added four to its eight-member team and plans to add a few more new staff in the next six months.

Among the potential threats the company identifies are embedded Trojan horse attacks on self-driving cars, which can disrupt systems and jeopardize public safety. The addition of AI to the Internet of Things solutions will create new attacks on robotics.

Frank Chang, Managing Partner of Flying Fish, said: TrojAI is the only company with a team and technology to identify and remove it. “

Startups said they are moving to expand the security protection of AI, even though the government is pushing for stricter regulations on the responsible use of AI.

The federal government of Canada’s Privacy Commission is considering a policy on AI and has expressed concern about its use. We pay particular attention to AI systems that are rapidly being adopted for the processing and analysis of large amounts of personal information. Their use to make predictions and decisions that affect an individual can pose an illegal prejudice and discrimination as well as a risk of privacy.

The European Union is accountable for more advanced laws and AI legal frameworks and algorithms that can fine up to 6% of a company’s revenue if it determines that the company is not strict about using AI. Introducing the law.

This is Stewarts’ second AI startup. His first venture, video threat recognition software company EhEye, was acquired by Patriot One Technologies for a $ 3.6 million stake. Stewart was Senior Vice President of Video Analytics at Patriot One.

It was during this time that Stewart became increasingly aware of the vulnerability of AI systems to hostile attacks. According to Stewart, these attacks are sector-agnostic and affect autonomous transportation, robotics, FinTech, medtech, and defense applications.

TrojAI previously completed an equity funding round of $ 750,000 in early 2021. TechstarsAI first raised funds, followed by the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation, Concrete Ventures, and several angel investors.

For the past year, Trojan AI has participated in the Techstars Montral AI Accelerator, Ryerson University’s Rogers Cyber ​​Catalyst Program, Cyber ​​Security’s Global Affairs Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA), and is now working with Venture Lab and Creative Destruction Labs.

