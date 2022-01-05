CES 2022 returns “home” to Las Vegas with innovations to solve global health, safety and global challenges





Las Vegas, January 5, 2022 / PRNewswire / –CES 2022 returns “home” to Las Vegas today, improving global health and safety, and is the world’s most influential innovation that will change lives around the world. Start a technical event. With more than 2,300 exhibitors, including 800 startups, CES 2022 offers the latest innovative technologies such as vehicle technology, artificial intelligence, digital health and smart home technology, as well as NFT, food technology, space technology and more. It has a new category. Owned and manufactured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES 2022 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada until Saturday, January 8.

“At this week’s CES 2022, we will reshape society and immerse ourselves in innovation that solves the fundamental human challenges of the coming decades,” said Gary Shapiro, CTA President and CEO of the morning industry. Said in his speech. “With innovations in AI, digital health, transportation, drones, smart cities, digital assets, space technology, and more, these technologies can better improve what we humans can do.”

“For more than half a century, the technology industry has relied on CES to meet new customers, find investors, reach media members, connect with industry leaders, and discover new innovations,” CES said. Karen Chupka, EVP, said during the CTA. Industry address status. “This year’s event offers all of this and gives thousands of people the opportunity to connect with everyone, from big brands to new startups.”

The CES Exhibition Floor will open today, but a full week of innovation has begun with a press conference on Monday and Tuesday, CTA’s 2022 Tech Trends to Watchpresentation, CES Unveiled Las Vegas, Samsung and General Motors keynotes. ..

Keynote Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) at JH Samsung Electronics, gave the first keynote speech for CES 2022 and announced Samsung’s “Together for Tomorrow” vision. Emphasizing Samsung’s plans to build a more sustainable, customized and connected future, Han talked about the need for more communication, collaboration and sustainability for technology to move forward. Samsung introduced its commitment to fully recyclable packaging, solar and wireless powered devices, and new energy-saving products as a first step towards creating a sustainable future. Samsung also announced that many current and future eco-friendly innovations will be fully open and available to other industry leaders. “Millions of day-to-day changes can have a meaningful impact on our planet,” said Han, summarizing this latest joint sustainability effort.

Mary Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, gave a digital opening CES keynote on Tuesday morning. Rose rebuilt the world of automobiles and discussed the future of electricity. Rose has announced the long-awaited Chevrolet Silverado EV, an electric version of its iconic pickup truck. The Silverado EV promises greater headroom, a more spacious experience for both passenger and rear seat passengers, improved visibility and a fixed glass roof. Designed as an EV from scratch, the Silverado EV offers a range of up to 400 miles on a single charge and is powered by GM’s Ultium battery pack. Bright Drop, GM’s tech startup, also provided the latest information on EV600 electric commercial vehicles and EP1 electric pallets.

Steve Koenig, Vice President of Market Research for the 2022 TechTrends to WatchPresentation CTA, announced the 2022 TechTrends on Watch on Monday. Consumers are “upgrading” the technology as US home ownership of new technologies such as 4K Ultra TVs and smart appliances has increased by more than 7% over the past year, Koenig said. The US consumer technology industry is projected to generate over $ 505 billion in retail revenue for the first time in 2022. This forecast represents a 2.8% increase in revenue from the remarkable 9.6% growth in 2021 in 2020. Strong demand for smartphones, automotive technology, health Devices and streaming services help drive much of the projected revenue. König also said automotive technology sales are expected to recover in 2022 as early signs of a recovery in chip supply begin to appear. Factory-installed automotive technology is projected to generate $ 16 billion in shipping revenue this year, a significant 7% increase from 2021 ($ 14.9 billion).

Announced on Monday night in Las Vegas, we featured CES Unveiled with over 140 exhibitors and over 600 media outlets. CES Unveiled has provided a sneak preview of the innovation that will debut at the show this week. This includes Baracoda Daily Healthtech’s “bcool” Bluetooth connection thermometer. Moen’s smart faucet with motion and voice controls for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. MoonBikes Motors electric snowbikes and Naio Technologies “Oz” robots. An agricultural assistant that automates time-consuming tasks and provides data to producers. Check out all the highlights here.

Media Days featured 14 press conferences from top exhibitors who unveiled their products before the showfloor opened and announced company news.

With AskPolly enabled by Advanced Symbolics Inc. AI, businesses can predict what consumers will buy in the future. The Pharaoh O2 Massage Chair, the winner of the Body Friend CES2022 Innovation Award, uses medical oxygen technology to reduce fatigue. Bosch This smart connected bike solution was selected as the winner of the CES2022 Innovation Awards. Using a Canon VR headset, Kokomo’s immersive calling technology transfers the caller to the creator’s view in real time. Doosan Bobcat The first all-electric Bobcat T7X compact truck loader eliminates hydraulic pressure and components. HisenseHisense’s 2022 ULED TV promises high brightness combined with 1,200 zone LED local dimming. Hyundai’s plug-and-drive robot modules enable unlimited movement of inanimate objects. Indie Autonomous Challenge On January 7th, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a competing university team advances the technology of self-driving cars. The Intel 12th Generation Intel Core Mobile Processor redefines the multi-core architecture of laptop PCs. The fully autonomous 8R410 tractor, controlled via a John Deere smartphone, includes 12 stereo cameras and a Nvidia GPU. LG Electronics Smallest (42-inch) and Largest (97-inch) OLED displays. OLED.EX enables transparent and flexible ultra-thin displays. The Ottonomy Autonomous Delivery Robot is perfect for restaurants looking for a human-free carveside or courier solution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon digital chassis platform includes advanced transportation assistance from cellular vehicles to everything, and an infotainment cockpit. The Sony BRAVIA XR A95K is the first quantum dot OLED TV with 4K resolution and 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes.

