Theranos whistleblower celebrates Elizabeth Holmes’ verdict by “playing champagne”: NPR

Tyler Schultz was worried when the Elizabeth Holmes jury trial entered its second week.

“I decided to deal with it by playing the guitar loudly, probably disturbing my neighbors,” said Schultz, a former Theranos employee who helped expose a blood test startup that was once touted. He said. “I had a lot of nervous energy.”

For Schultz, that moment was built for some time. He whistled Theranos at the age of 22. Now 31, he was ready for closure.

“This story has spread almost throughout my adulthood,” Schultz said in a lengthy interview with NPR from his family-in-law suite in Los Gatos, Silicon Valley.

On Monday, his phone was lively with a message from his wife, he said, “It was all uppercase text: GUILTY.”

The jury convicted former Theranos CEO Holmes on four charges related to investor fraud. The jury also acquitted her of the four counts associated with patient fraud. The panel got stuck with three other investor fraud-related counts.

For Schultz, it was something else: the end.

“Suddenly, the weight was just lifted,” Schultz said. “It’s over. I can’t believe it’s over.”

And it was worth a cheerful toast with his mother, his father’s brother, and some friends.

“My family said,’Come on, I’m popping champagne. I’m celebrating,'” he said.

Schultz wasn’t the only whistleblower in Theranos, but he was the first to report a nasty finding at the company to regulators. At that time, it was a dangerous and bold move, and it cost a lot for Schultz. But it helped accelerate the scrutiny that would end up with a company implosion.

From Inspiration to Disillusionment: Shultz’s Theranos Story

It all started in 2011 when Schultz was a college student. He visited his grandfather, former Secretary of State George Shultz, at his home near the campus of Stanford University.

His grandfather wanted to meet him. Her name was Elizabeth Holmes.

“She wore a turtleneck dressed in black. She had deep blue eyes and no blinks. I heard her deep voice,” he began to define a charismatic technical executive. I explained the attributes.

Shultz’s curiosity was aroused when she started talking about Theranos, the company she dreamed of in a Stanford University dorm room at the age of 19.

The idea was to make blood tests faster, easier, and less painful by simply stabbing all your fingers with an innovative device called Edison invented by Holmes. Schultz, majoring in biology, wanted to be part of that revolution.

“She quickly pulled me into her vision, and I asked her,” Is there a way I can work for Theranos as an intern three years later? “”

And he did. Eventually, he became a full-time employee. However, he resigned only eight months after being hired.

Schultz spent countless hours in the lab. Armed with this scientific know-how, he quickly noticed something was wrong when he looked inside Edison’s device.

“What Edison can’t do with a pipette with his own hands,” he said.

Then he discovered another alarming thing: when Theranos completed a quality control safety audit, it was running tests on commercial laboratory equipment, not Edison. It didn’t seem to be right.

“It was clear that there was an open secret within Theranos that the technology simply didn’t exist,” Shultz said.

This made Schultz bold to blow the whistle. He used the alias to contact the New York state regulator. He worked with Wall Street Journal reporter John Kaleiro at the time to uncover the shortcomings and exaggerations of Theranos.

“Without Rosendorff, Tyler and Erica, we wouldn’t have been able to break this story,” Carreiro told NPR to Schultz and two additional Theranos whistleblowers, Adam Rosendorff and Ericachan. Mentioned. “Tyler and Erica confirmed the source, and it was absolutely important.”

For Schultz, it wasn’t the least resistant path.

“It would have been easier to quit quietly and continue my life,” he said. “That’s exactly what my parents recommended to me when I was a 22-year-old kid just graduated from college.”

But he insisted on a more difficult path. And it involved confronting a legendary politician who had a seat on the board of his grandfather, Theranos.

“He didn’t believe me. He said Elizabeth assured me that they were over all regulatory standards,” he said. “‘I think you’re wrong,’ he told me.”

It took a while for Elder Schultz to come and believe in his grandchildren. Their relationship was never the same and he never apologized.

“But he said I did the right thing,” Tyler Schultz said.

Schultz warned his famous grandfather: hold Holmes accountable

Many of the Marquee names that make up Theranos’ former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of Defense William Perry, and former Senator Sam Nunn were adopted by Schultz.

And Tyler Schultz tried many times to save his grandfather’s legacy, but he continued to be rejected.

“I said,’I know you brought all your friends to this, and you feel like you need to stay there to protect your friends, But you still have the opportunity to take them out, “he said.” The board can do the right thing and pave the way for Elizabeth to be accountable. “”

George Shultz, who died since then, would not have been persuaded at the time.

For young Schultz, his relationship with his grandfather was just the beginning. Being a Theranos whistleblower quickly turns into a much bigger nightmare. Soon, he was dealing with a private detective that Holmes hired to follow him. The lawyer tried to intimidate him. Holmes tried to destroy his life.

Tyler Schultz saw the trial mainly from a distance in his San Francisco apartment. However, he appeared once during closing arguments and sat in the overflowing room of the court. He said it provided him with some closure so that the trial could be seen live. NPR’s Deanne Fitzmaur hides captions

Switch NPR caption Deanne Fitzmaurice

NPR’s Deanne Fitzmaurris

Schultz read social media and news reports from his San Francisco apartment and saw Holmes’ trials primarily from afar.

However, he appeared once during closing arguments and sat in the overflowing room of the court. He said it provided him with some closure so that the trial could be seen live.

“I didn’t want to see your life on Twitter feeds, I just wanted to listen to closing arguments and make them feel real,” he said.

Still, he didn’t want to make a scene.

“I was wearing a jacket. I pulled the hood down in front of me so that no one would recognize me,” he said.

Reporters finally admitted him, but he didn’t want to share his thoughts until the verdict came out.

Do you think the blood test will work?Stab the judge

Recently, Schultz runs his own biotechnology startup focused on the issue of female childbirth. He sells investors and makes big promises.

“I’m being pressured to exaggerate technology claims and exaggerate earnings forecast claims. Investors need to double, quadruple, or ten times what they think is realistic. I can frankly say that there is, “he said.

With a strange twist, he now compares himself to his infamous ex-boss.

“I was able to see how this environment could create Elizabeth Holmes,” Schultz said.

Schultz was on the government’s list of witnesses. He has never been called to testify. He doesn’t know why.

“I think my email was just for myself,” he said.

But he was partly joking and imagined a scenario. If he is summoned to court, he will appear with Edison’s device.

“Prick the judge’s finger and see what happens,” Schultz said with a laugh. “And that wouldn’t work. I knew with 100% confidence that it would never happen. They would never be able to prove that I was wrong.”

