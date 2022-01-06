BMW iX Flow SUV can change color at the push of a button





Tired of the colors of your car? With BMW’s new innovation, you can change it at the push of a button.

At CES, luxury automakers have announced iXFlow with E Ink. This is a concept that allows the owner to change the exterior color of the car at the push of a button.

According to BMW, SUVs powered by CES’s iX Flow tech include a specially developed body wrap that is stimulated by electrical signals to change the color of the vehicle’s exterior.

“In the future, digital experiences will not only be on display, but will be more and more fused with reality and imagination,” said Frank Weber, a member of the BMW AG board of directors, in a statement. .. “BMW iXFlow brings the car body to life.”

A clip that changes the color of the BMW displayed at CES was captured and posted on social media.

During a video demonstration of the technology, Stella Clarke, projectl Lead for BMW iXFlow with EInk, said that drivers will be able to better personalize the vehicle to their liking.

“You choose the clothes you wear, you choose your social media position, and you can choose the color of your car,” she said.

iX Flow does more than just jazz up the look of your car. Clark said, for example, if you’re trying to find a car in a crowded parking lot, the outside of the car can flash in a different color.

BMW is one of several automakers introducing technology at CES. Chevrolet has announced an electric version of the popular Silverado pickup truck.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

