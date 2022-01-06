Google has fixed an Android nightmare bug that prevented users from calling 911





The January security patch for Android has been released. It addresses one of Android’s most annoying bugs. Certain apps may not be able to contact 911 and other global emergency service numbers.

In early December, while dialing 911 to a grandmother who “looked like having a stroke,” a tragic story from a user who crashed when the Pixel 3 was most needed appeared on Google Pixelsubreddit. The entire phone subsystem seemed to crash as soon as I called the emergency service, and user “Kitchen Picture 5849” said he couldn’t connect to the phone or hang up and try the call again. Fortunately, after Android smartphones disappointed them, a nearby landline was available and emergency services could be contacted.

After the crisis was over, the user called the 911 again from his smartphone and Android crashed again. This indicates that it is not a one-time bug. When I checked the phone bill, I found that KitchenPicture5849 had never actually connected to the 911. He also received some other DMs from users who reported the same bug.

Google contacted the user and publicly replied to the post on December 8th.

As a result of the investigation, we were able to reproduce the problem under limited circumstances. We believe this issue will only occur on a small number of devices that have the Microsoft Teams app installed when the user is not logged in, and currently there is only one user report related to this bug. We have determined that this issue is due to an unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system. Microsoft has worked closely with Google to resolve this unintended interaction.

Google said Microsoft will push app updates as soon as possible and users will need to check for updates in the Play Store. The company also said that OS-level patches will be released a month later in early January (today). Since then, Google hasn’t provided any further comments on this issue.

Why the app can break 911

hold up. Did Microsoft Teams beat 911? Can random Android apps break emergency service features? How? Why can third-party apps be within 1000 feet of such an important feature? Do other apps break 911, or just Microsoft Teams? The team has been fixed, but was it really okay to make this OS-level bug available to Android users for a month, especially if you’re not sure if other apps are doing it? Since Android is Android, many phones will not be patched. Can users know how emergency services work? Google didn’t provide any answer other than waiting for a fix for a month.

Fortunately, the very smart people in the Android community have been able to provide answers that Google doesn’t share. Esper’s senior technical editor, Mishaal Rahman, wrote an incredible Medium post detailing how the bug works and why it occurs. An app on Android with call function can register “Phone Account” in the system to show that it has the function to make a call. There are several flags that your app can set in your Phone Account, including what is called “CAPABILITY_PLACE_EMERGENCY_CALLS”. When it’s time to call 911, Android sorts the list of registered Phone Accounts and picks one. This all seems fine so far.

advertisement

One of the few bugs identified in Rahman’s post is that if you’re not logged in, an additional Phone Account will be registered with your system each time Microsoft Teams launches. Please note that it is not uncommon to install Microsoft Teams and then install it. A common complaint about Teams Android apps is that users are often logged out automatically. If you’re logged out, launch Microsoft Teams 10 times and 10 duplicate Phone Accounts from Teams will clog your phone. The team shouldn’t do this, and Microsoft’s update has prevented it from doing this, but a bunch of duplicate PhoneAccounts shouldn’t be enough to succumb to Android’s phone system.

Next bug: When you select PhoneAccount to make an emergency call, Android goes through a complicated sorting process to determine which account to use. The final step in this sorting process, the tiebreaker, is a hashcode sort. Hashcode comparison simply subtracts one hashcode from the other. However, similar to the ridiculous bug in the Y2K22 Microsoft Exchange the other day, it can cause integer overflows or underflows, causing the phone subsystem to crash. Google’s code is buggy, but it’s the last sort tiebreaker after trying something more obvious, such as the package name, so it only needs to be called on a very specific instance of the app that generates duplicate PhoneAccounts. I have. Thanks, Microsoft!

Enlarge / Google fixed an integer overflow / underflow bug.

Google’s fix for this bug is in the location titled “Fixing Integer Overflow / Underflow Caused by Duplicate Phone Account Sorting During an Emergency Call Attempt”. Instead of subtracting one hash code from another and potentially encountering a very large or very small number that crashes the system, Google has two via the Java function “Integer.compare”. Now runs numbers. It returns only -1, 0, or 1 and shows a smaller, identical, or larger comparison result.

If you’re like me at first and wondering why Android is sorting phone accounts instead of using the SIM card’s default account, I’m making an exaggerated guess and this Says it was an attempt to make 911 work. In case the main account doesn’t work, Android needs a list of all possible phone accounts that can be tried and wants to do it automatically to connect to the 911 by the necessary means. .. This sorting system exists only to contact emergency services. As a result, regular phones will continue to work for affected users.

The third bug in this confusion is that Microsoft Teams is not registered as an emergency call handler. The team created 1 million Phone Accounts and did not use the flag “CAPABILITY_PLACE_EMERGENCY_CALLS” but still broke 911. Google’s sorting process begins by querying all phone accounts. Google has taken a more radical solution to this last bug, screening out all “self-managed” phone accounts from the system’s 911 steps. “Self-managed” Android phone accounts like Microsoft Teams can gain more direct access to the Android Telephony Stack and roll back their own features. Android’s emergency call system now only considers simple telephony providers that connect to the default phone app, such as mobile carrier accounts. All other VoIP apps can probably be used to connect to 911 on their own (many countries require 911 functionality by law). However, if you open the default dialer and press “911”, Android will only select from standardized system management phone accounts.

Who has the patch applied and how to check for 911 bugs

According to Rahman, this Google bug against isCVE-2021-39659 is a serious “denial of service” vulnerability in a monthly security bulletin due to a patch on devices running Android 10, 11 and 12. It is classified. In the Android codebase, Google actually backports this fix to Android 8.0. This is no longer technically supported. This is almost purely theoretical, as Zero Maker is actually pushing security updates to devices this old. But if anyone wants it, the code is there.

The Android Telephony Stack is not (yet?) an easily updateable Project Mainline module, so the only way to get the fix is ​​to use Android’s January 2022 monthly security update. Samsung needs to update all smartphones on this list starting this week, but Google is pushing fixes for the Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a.

I haven’t received the Pixel 6 update yet. Google’s latest flagship has survived a bit of a renewal crisis at this point. The December 2021 update was pulled due to an unrelated “mobile connection issue” (phone not working). Google is scrambling to fix everything, but the next Pixel 6 update, including this 911 fix, is scheduled for “late January.” Until then, the November patch is usually applied. Google’s “early January” and “late January” patch timelines seem to be very slow due to bugs that could literally cause users to die.

Another exaggerated guess is that the Pixel 6 is a weird phone because it’s a completely different SoC and modem (from Samsung’s Exynos division, but all other Pixels use Qualcomm). increase. Creating a holiday shopping season didn’t leave much room for Google to delay its launch. It’s not too disappointing for phones that have a big selling point for the first day update, but hopefully this is a temporary issue.

This is just a “severe” bug (rather than “serious”), and I’m surprised that it takes a month or two to deploy. Delaying an ambulance can be fatal, so it would be nice if all of this arrived earlier, rather than Google choosing a way to deal with the problem.

I’ve written an application to help detect and prevent bugs that @Android’s recent Emergency Calling doesn’t work. Check out the thread for more details pic.twitter.com/qkEnUrAlez

linuxct (@linuxct) December 11, 2021

If you’re waiting for a patch, or if you’re using one of the billions of Android devices that won’t be patched, there’s a way to see if your phone is currently flooded with duplicate Phone Accounts. Linuxct, a mobile security analyst, has created an incredible “Phone Account Abuse Detector”, an open source app that lists all the phone accounts currently registered on the device. There are no strict rules here, but you should see about one phone account per VoIP app.

So far, I’ve heard that Microsoft Teams is causing this bug with duplicate phone accounts, but I’m not sure if other apps are making similar mistakes. If you see an app in this list that is generating a large number of duplicate accounts, you may lose your connection to emergency services. We recommend uninstalling the app, contacting the developer, and letting others know on Twitter, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/01/google-fixes-nightmare-android-bug-that-stopped-user-from-calling-911/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos