Rainbow Six Extracts on Xbox Game Pass Day One

Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisofts’ first major release of the year, will be released on the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft announced today in a blog post. It will be available from January 20th and will definitely send a large number of players to the multiplayer co-shooting game.

Rainbow Six Extraction, first unveiled as Rainbow Six Quarantine at the 2019 Ubisofts E3 Press Conference, was officially renamed last June. Originally scheduled for release in September 2021, Ubisoft has postponed the game to 2022.

Rainbow Six Sheeption casts players against extraterrestrial enemies, unlike previous Rainbow Six fares that are usually reality-based, or at least reality-based. A squad of three players team up to shoot the waves of enemies. This shows the current Left 4 Dead renaissancea Left 4 Dead aissance if it is sweeping the gaming industry. This trend was inspired by games such as Back 4 Blood (now Xbox Game Pass), Aliens: Fireteam Elite (now Game Pass), and The Anacrusis (later hit Game Pass) in Microsoft’s game-on-demand library library. Helped to build. This month), and next summer’s Redfall (the date and time will start on the Game Pass).

Launching multiplayer games on the Xbox Game Pass has proven to be a wise move in the past. Last year, Outriders, a three-player collaborative shooter developed by People Can Fly, started its first day on the Xbox Game Pass. Within two weeks, it became the second most popular game on the service. Thanks to the buzz, Outriders eventually surpassed 3.5 million players on all platforms in the first month. The president of Square Enixs said digital sales of games were relatively high, despite launching a subscription service. It’s not hard to imagine a similar player surge at Rainbow Six Extract later this month.

Prior to the official announcement, Microsoft made fun of today’s news via the end-of-life cheeky Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

That’s not the only announcement from Ubisoft and Microsoft today. After January 20th, Rainbow Six Siege just before Rainbow Six Extractions will be available on the Xbox Game Pass, but only for users who have a PC or a slightly more expensive Ultimate Tier subscription.

In addition, Ubisoft +, a game-on-demand service that provides access to new marquee Ubisoft games, will be available on Xbox at some point in the future. (So ​​far, it’s a PC-only service.) Ubisoft said in a tweet that the service wasn’t initially bundled with a Game Pass subscription and will gradually become available, but more. He said the news was in progress.

When asked to comment, Ubisoft representatives had nothing to add immediately.

Last year, Microsoft added EA Play, a game-on-demand service that provides access to new EA games and marquee EA games, to Game Pass, but did not integrate its availability into the base subscription tier.

