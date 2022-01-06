Samsung Home Hub Helps Manage Chores From One Central Device – Samsung Global News Room





An AI-powered tablet-style touchscreen solution with SmartThings provides a customized, connected home experience to meet the needs of the whole family.

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Home Hub, a new way to manage home appliances with an innovative tablet-style touchscreen device that provides instant access to customized and connected home services. Samsung Home Hub improves connectivity with a variety of smart home appliances and uses AI and SmartThings to understand user needs and automatically provide the right solution. Doing so helps users streamline their chores and responsibilities on shared devices that are accessible to everyone in the home.

Hyesoon Yang, Executive Vice President and Customer Experience Head of Samsung Electronics’ Digital Appliances Business, said Samsung Home Hub provides seamless connectivity to smart homes, understands user preferences, and responds to home devices and smarts. Setting up the appliance will make your life easier. The intuitive interface connectivity between your device and Samsung Home Hubs allows you to quickly see a to-do list for everyone in your home.

Connect a wide range of devices

By connecting the Samsung Home Hub to smart appliances in every corner of your home, you can manage your daily routine, handle chores, and take care of your home all on one device. As a home controller, you can get a panoramic view of the entire connected house and keep track of everything seamlessly.

From launch, the Samsung Home Hub will be able to connect to all products in the SmartThings ecosystem, including Samsung smart appliances. Soon you will be able to connect directly to other devices in your smart home system, such as lights and door lock systems.

Customized experience with AI and SmartThings

For the first time, a wide array of customized AI-based SmartThings services have been integrated and can be controlled from a single dedicated device with Samsung Home Hub. These SmartThings services fall into the categories of Cooking, Clothing Care, Pets, Air, Energy, and Home Care Wizards.

To simplify your dinner time, SmartThings Cooking makes it easy to find, plan, buy, and prepare your weekly meals with FamilyHub ™. SmartThings Clothing Care connects to appliances such as Bespoke washer and dryer, Bespoke AirDresser when washing, providing customized care options based on clothing material type, usage pattern and current season. To do. In addition, with SmartThings Pet, you can check in your pet with the Bespoke JetBot ™ AI + smart camera and adjust the settings of appliances such as air conditioners to make your pet’s environment more comfortable.

The SmartThings Air, on the other hand, provides automatic dehumidification and can be connected to an air conditioner or air purifier to control the air quality of your home to your liking. To save energy costs, Samsung HomeHub’s SmartThings Energy1 analyzes usage pattern 2 and uses a power saving mode with AI to reduce energy costs. And to keep track of it all, the SmartThings Home Care Wizard monitors all your smart appliances, sends you notifications when parts need to be replaced, and provides guidance in the event of a problem. ..

Improved usability with Bixby

The Samsung Home Hub is a dedicated 8.4-inch tablet that can be operated from the dock or used on the go. For voice control, the Samsung Home Hub has two microphones and two speakers for easy notifications and Bixby voice commands. If you have any questions, ask Bixby. Equipped with a high-performance microphone, the Samsung Home Hub can pick up verbal commands from a large room when docked.

In recognition of its innovation, Samsung Home Hub received the CES Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) prior to CES 2022.

Samsung Home Hub will be available in South Korea in March and will be available worldwide thereafter.

For more information on Samsung Home Hub, please visit Samsung.com.

1 Available in South Korea, UK, USA

2 Users can track and monitor energy consumption data using smart meters through power providers and energy monitoring providers such as KEPCO (Korea), DCC (UK) and Copper Labs and Eyedro (US).

