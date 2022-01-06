Google has announced that it will extend fast pairs to more devices to speed up setup for Chromebook users.





On Wednesday, Google announced a series of Android updates aimed at bringing convenience and ease of use to users. One of the most important changes is the expansion of Fast Pair to TVs, Chromebooks and smart home devices. Google has also announced that headphones will be able to take advantage of the ability to automatically switch audio seamlessly from an Android device to a tablet. The company also announced a quick setup for Chromebooks with Android smartphones. Similarly, Wear OS-based smartwatches have the ability to unlock Chromebooks and Android devices.

Fast Pair has been introduced for Android smartphones since November 2017, allowing users to quickly connect Bluetooth headphones to their smartphones. The proprietary standard is aimed at adopting Apple’s quick pairing technology and is said to have helped connect Android phones to Bluetooth accessories more than 100 million times.

Google plans to extend Fast Pair to new devices by partnering with various manufacturers to bring new experiences.

In a few weeks, Google will automatically connect fast-pair Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with a single click when the user first turns it on.

In addition to Chromebooks, Fast Pair will work with Google TV or Android TV platform-based smart TVs within the next few months, allowing users to quickly connect compatible headphones to their TVs without going through a step-by-step process. will do so.

Matter’s smart home devices will also be supported by Fast Pair in the coming weeks. Instantly connect your Matter smart home device to your network, Google Nest, and other companion apps.

Google has also revealed that it is developing technology that allows Bluetooth-enabled headphones to automatically switch audio to the device you are listening to. For example, if you wear headphones, watch a movie on your Android tablet, and make a call in the middle of the viewing time, the movie will pause and the headphone audio will automatically switch to your Android phone. When the call is disconnected, you will be returned to your tablet.

In addition, Google has announced that it will provide spatial audio support for headphones running on Android devices within the next few months. The company said this would allow headphones to adjust the sound based on head movements. In particular, Apple has been supporting spatial audio on its devices for some time.

Google will also allow users to quickly set up a new Chromebook on their Android smartphone and quickly access information such as Google logins and Wi-Fi passwords without the need for users to manually enter on new hardware. I announced that. This experience will be released later this year, but Google hasn’t yet elaborated on what all Chromebook models and Android versions will get updates for.

Google provides Quick Setup support for Chromebook users via Android Photo Credits: Google

Users can also take advantage of the ability to unlock and access Chromebooks and Android smartphones or tablets using the paired Wear OS smartwatch when the device is nearby. This sounds similar to the “Unlock on Apple Watch” feature introduced by Apple last year.

Chromebook users can also view and respond to messages received on their Android phone directly from the big screen of their computing device in the dedicated Phone Hub section. According to the company, it will be available later this year without explaining how to make this experience possible.

Phone Hub includes an additional camera roll that gives users access to the latest photos and videos on their Chromebooks.

Google also announced an extension of Fast Pair to Windows PCs to allow users to quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files using the Nearby Share service. This update will first be applied to Acer, HP and Intel machines later this year.

Microsoft already has a Your Phone app that gives Android users direct access to messages and notifications on their Windows PCs.

Google has revealed that it is working on the introduction of soundbars and speakers built into Chromecast so that users can cast the music and podcasts they are listening to on their mobile phones to larger audio solutions. Bose will be the first brand to offer new experiences with smart speakers and soundbars in the coming months.

Bose has released a soundbar with Chromecast Photo courtesy of: Google

Last month, Google introduced a digital car key feature that unlocks a car using a phone with an Ultra-Wideband (UWB). Initially limited to Samsung and Google Pixel phones, it only works on BMW vehicles. However, according to Google, digital car keys will work on more Android phones and vehicles later this year.

The Android maker also revealed to the Google Assistant that it is working on features such as warming up and cooling down the car, locking and unlocking, and getting information such as battery level. According to Google, these features will be the first vehicle to be selected within a few months from Volvo Cars.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Consumer Electronics Show for Gadgets 360 on the CES 2022 hub.

