20 Baltimore Technology and Entrepreneurship Leaders Offer 2022 New Year Resolution





Hello 2022.

It is Q1. It’s time to start anew.

Taking a fresh start gives you the opportunity to present your hopes and goals for the next year. This is your chance to reconstruct what wasn’t done in 2021 or work on a project you’ve always wanted to work on.

With that in mind, we asked Baltimore technology and innovation leaders to share their solutions. Answers ranged from personal to expert. Others are starting to give back.

please look:

Wendy Bolger, Director, Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Loyola University Chicago

Continue to practice credibility. Being genuine unleashes a great deal of conversation and connection, even in strategic discussions — why waste time? But not everyone is ready to hear the real story, so I would like to continue practicing to communicate well and bring self-awareness to all interactions.

Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, Lisberger

Our goal at JHTV is to use all presentations as an opportunity to encourage people to care for and support the influential work we are doing. For team members, we want to leverage storytelling and other best practices in creating presentations to captivate viewers and stand out in information overload (and zoom fatigue).

LifeBridge Health, AVP of Innovation, Pothik Chatterjee

At the personal level, my determination is to prioritize my mental health and wellness. I will continue to prioritize time for meditation, yoga, journaling and introspection. Until 2022, we will continue to experience a pandemic, stressful and anxious era. One of the 1501 health startups, WellSet, Holistic Wellness Marketplace Acupuncture, Yoga, Nutrition Counseling and other providers offer breathing and meditation classes that can provide the balance you need during your vacation or early in the new year. I am.

At the system level, my solution is to prioritize addressing the mental health crisis faced by healthcare providers two years after the pandemic. According to the 2020 AMA, burnout is a major concern for healthcare providers, with nearly 50% reporting burnout. Stress scores were highest among nursing assistants, medical assistants, social workers, hospitalized workers such as nurses and respiratory therapists, and women. , Black and Latin health workers. Even Health, one of the 1501 health startups based in Maryland, provides mental health support to healthcare employees through its flagship product, Cabana. My determination is to launch a Cabana pilot for healthcare providers at LifeBridge Health to help drive the growth of our local health system and Even Health nationwide.

Fearless, Hatch Program Manager, Stephanie Chin

Our hope for 2022 is to expand the hatch to include programs and opportunities that more entrepreneurs can take advantage of outside the existing two-year digital services incubator.

Diane Conley, COO, School Code

Sit down on all the great talents born of Odel in the 70’s and 80’s.

Tasha Cornish, Executive Director of the Maryland Cybersecurity Association.

My 2022 resolution involves looking for inspiration in unexpected places and trying to find the fun of doing the wrong thing.

John Foster, COO, Fearless

If you can’t fly, please run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl. But no matter what you do, you have to keep moving forward — Martin Luther King, Jr.

Balti Virtual, CEO, Will Gee

Having just finished Amanda Ripley’s “High Conflict”, I’m trying to find more intriguing opportunities, especially if there are disagreements.

Impact Hub Baltimore, Executive Director, Michelle Geiss

In 2022, I decided to prioritize the balance between work and life, invest in the leadership of a great team, and find joy and potential in telling the truth to power.

UpLight President, Koffi Harrison

My New Year’s determination is to have a wonderful day on purpose. I want to be intentional, understanding that waking up every day is a blessing. It’s a new day to grow and has a positive impact on everyone I come in contact with (even if it smiles on their faces or just greets) and if I fail, it’s Don’t be afraid to keep chasing my dreams because you will fail, fast and positive.

The Be, Executive Director, Tonee Lawson.Organization

My New Year’s determination is to fully embrace my new team and continue to establish our culture. Listen more, talk less, and let my team’s talent shine. Personally, my determination is to continue to be content with self-care while accepting a life of peace and health. Hustle culture will be cancelled.

Dr. Tamira Lucas, co-founder of Cube Cowork and Mama as an entrepreneur

My New Year’s determination is to keep investing as much time in my family as my business!

Mindgrab CEO Todd Marks

I want to help make the lives of everyone fair. We are creating a new community software codenamed GRID for the Graphic Resources Investment Directive. This allows the community to use the data to visualize a wide range of needs and includes tools for organizing as a community and setting the direction of future investments.

Early Charm Executive Officer Ken Malone

To help at least 50 undervalued entrepreneurs and social enterprises in Baltimore raise money.

Executive Director of Ed Marine, CIO, Think Systems, and Baltimore City Robotics Center

To revive GBTC. It is done through a sub-chapter of the Maryland Technical Council called BRTC. Please wait a moment. That would be great.

Elliott Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer, Partnership, Catalyst

My New Year’s determination is to gain a deeper understanding of what problems Maryland companies are solving. Previously, I focused on Baltimore. Next year, I’ll try to learn more about the business of Maryland as a whole.

SHIFT, CEO, Joe Mehlinsky

Be more committed to trusting yourself, your processes, your journey, and your results.

Kapowza, Account Director, Sean Sutherland

Consistently eat more protein shakes. Finish reading the “Dunes” series.

Spark Baltimore, Community Manager, Maggie Terhune

Invest more in PD for both professional development and personal development.

Jessica Watson, CEO, Points North Studio, Baltimore Womxn in Tech Co-founder

In March 2020, I left Lisbon, Portugal, on one of my last flights back to the uncertain United States, which is on the verge of a pandemic. Portugal was one of my favorite remote work destinations and my trip ended abruptly. As we approach the second anniversary of the event, I’m starting to see some patterns in this pandemic world. Specifically, the number of cases can surge, and the sensation of burnout that comes from the blurry lines of work and family life. My New Year’s determination is to reestablish a healthy line of work and see if I can work safely abroad again. My best life always includes a blend of Baltimore and some cultures and countries.

-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/baltimore/2022/01/05/tech-entrepreneurship-resolutions-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos