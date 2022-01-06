iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro: Which Should I Buy in 2022?





If you’re buying a new iPhone in 2022, you have multiple options to choose from. As a matter of course, the lineup is divided into iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. On the surface, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are very similar phones. Both have a built-in 6.1-inch display and A15 Bionic processor, but if you look closely you’ll notice some important differences.

If you’re trying to make a purchase decision between iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, here’s all the information you need to know about comparing iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

This comparison focuses specifically on the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro. While there are many similarities between the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, there are also some important differences. Keep an eye on 9to5Mac over the next few days and weeks to further compare Apple’s current iPhone lineup.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: Display

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that uses OLED technology with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. That’s 460 pixels per inch. However, the maximum brightness of the iPhone 13 Pro is 1000 knits, while the maximum brightness of the iPhone 13 is 800 knits. However, for HDR content, both can reach a maximum brightness of 1200 knits.

There is one big difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro displays. It’s ProMotion technology. Apples ProMotion display technology is exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and brings the iPhone an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for the first time. This means that the iPhone 13 Pro’s screen refresh rate can be scaled from 10Hz to 120Hz depending on what you’re doing with your device.

In actual usage, this means that scrolling, animations, etc. will be much smoother. ProMotion can also scale down to 10Hz when reading, etc., making the display more efficient.

Other display features on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are:

2,000,000: 1 Contrast Ratio True Tone Display Wide Color Gamut (P3) Haptic Touch HDR Display Design

In terms of design, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are similar, with flat edges and a near-end-to-end display. Both devices have a slightly smaller notch at the top, which is about 20% smaller in width.

One big difference is that the iPhone 13 is made of what Apple calls aerospace-grade aluminum, while the iPhone 13 Pro is made of surgical-grade stainless steel. That is, the iPhone 13 has a matte aluminum finish and the iPhone 13 Pro has a glossy stainless steel finish.

Due to the different materials, the iPhone 13 Pro will be slightly heavier than the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 weighs 6.14 ounces (174 grams), while the iPhone 13 Pro weighs 7.19 ounces (204 grams).

The dimensions are the same for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13.

Height: 5.78 inches (146.7 mm) Width: 2.82 inches (71.5 mm) Thickness: 0.30 inches (7.65 mm)

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are IP68 drip-proof, water-resistant, and dust-proof. At this rating, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro can withstand submersion up to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Best iPhone 13 Case:

Performance and battery life

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have an A15 Bionic processor and a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The A15 Bionic processor also features a new 16-core neural engine to enhance machine learning and artificial intelligence tasks.

One of the differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is that the former has a 4-core GPU and the latter has a 5-core CPU. It’s still unclear how this will make a difference in actual performance, but it’s worth noting that Apple has segmented its iPhone 13 lineup for the first time in this way.

Apple hasn’t made any changes to its RAM configuration this year, with the iPhone 13 having 4GB of RAM and the iPhone 13 Pro having 6GB of RAM.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have significantly improved battery life this year compared to their predecessors. Apples claim that the iPhone 13 Pro can outperform the iPhone 13 in some areas.

iPhone 13 Battery Estimate:

Audio playback: 75 hours Video playback (streaming): Up to 15 hours Video playback: Up to 19 hours

iPhone 13 Pro Battery Estimate:

Audio playback: 75 hours Video playback (streaming): Up to 20 hours Video playback: Up to 22 hours

Both devices support fast charging and can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes using a 20W power adapter. 7.5W Qi wireless charging and 15W wireless charging are also supported when using the MagSafe wireless charger.

Connectivity

Have you heard the great news about 5G? Like its predecessor, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro both have 5G support. According to Apple, this will enable ultra-fast downloads and high-quality streaming. This includes support for millimeter-wave 5G connections in the United States and sub 6GHz 5G in the United States and other countries.

camera

However, it’s camera technology that really starts to notice the difference between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. iPhone 13 has a dual 12MP camera system with a wide camera and an ultra wide camera on the back. On the front is a 12MP f / 2.2 aperture selfie camera.

The full camera features of iPhone 13 are:

Dual 12MP Camera System: Wide and Ultra Wide Camera Wide: / 1.6 Aperture Ultra Wide: / 2.4 Aperture and 120 2x Optical Zoom Out Up to 5x Portrait Mode with Advanced Blur and Depth Control Portrait Illumination Digital Zoom Up to (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, HighKey Mono) Sensor Shift Optical Image Stabilization (Wide) 7 Element Lens (Wide); 5 Element Lens (Ultra Wide) Slow Sync Panorama (Up to 63MP) True Tone Flash Sapphire Crystal Lens Cover 100% Focus Pixel (Wide) Night Mode Deep Fusion Smart HDR4 Photo Style Wide Color Capture Lens Correction for Photo and Live Photography (Ultra Wide) Wide) Advanced Red Eye Correction Automatic Image Stabilization Burst Mode Photo Geotag Captured image formats: HEIF and JPEG

The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple-lens camera system and a LiDAR scanner on the back. The triple lens camera setup features telephoto, wide, and ultra wide cameras. On the front is the same 12MP camera with an f / 2.2 aperture.

The full camera features of iPhone 13 Pro are:

Pro 12MP Camera System: Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide Camera Telephoto: /2.8 Aperture Wide: /1.5 Aperture Ultra Wide: /1.8 Aperture and 120 Fields 3x Optical Zoom In, 2x Optical Zoom Out. 6x Optical Zoom Range Digital Zoom Up to 15x Night Mode Portrait Advanced Blur and Depth Control Achieved in portrait mode 6 effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High Key Mono) Dual Optical Shake Correction (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High Key Mono) Telephoto and Wide) Sensor Shift Optical Shake Correction (Wide) 6 Element Lens (Telephoto and Ultra Wide); Seven Element Lens (Wide) True Tone Flash, Slow Sync Panorama (Max 63MP) Sapphire Crystal Lens Cover 100% Focus Pixel (Wide) ) Night Mode Deep Fusion Smart HDR4 Photo Style Macro Photo Wide Color Capture Correction for ApplePro RAW Photos and Live Photo Lenses (Ultra Wide) Geo-tagging Advanced Red Eye Correction Photos Automatic Image Stabilization Burst Mode Captured Image Formats: HEIF and JPEG Video recording

When it comes to video recording, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro support up to 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps and HDR video recording using up to 4K Dolby Vision at 60 fps. increase. Both devices have a cinematic mode for recording video at 30fps with a shallow depth of field of 1080p.

However, one notable difference is that the iPhone 13 Pro pack supports the Apple ProRes video recording standard at up to 4K, 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage). This is a key feature for professional videographers looking to achieve the highest quality and lowest possible compression ratios possible.

Color, storage, price

iPhone 13 is available in five colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Red, and Pink. iPhone 13 Pro is available in four colors: silver, graphite, gold, and Sierra Blue.

In terms of price, the retail price of the iPhone 13 is:

$ 799 for 128GB storage $ 899 for 256GB storage $ 999 for 512GB storage

The prices for the iPhone 13 Pro are as follows:

$ 999 for 128GB storage $ 1099 for 256GB storage $ 1299 for 512GB storage $ 1499 for 1TB storage Accessories included

Due to environmental concerns, Apple has stopped including headphones and charging bricks in its iPhone 13 box this year. Here are some accessories you might consider getting to fill that gap and complement your new iPhone.

Features of iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro iPhone13 iPhone 13 Pro Display 6.1 inch SuperRetina XDR OLED 6.1 inch SuperRetina XDR OLED ProMotion Display Finish Aluminum Stainless Steel Processor A15Bionic A15 Bionic RAM 4GB 6GB CPU Core 6 Core 6 Core GPU Core 4 Core 5 Core Durability IP68 IP68 Battery Life Up to 19 Hours Video Up to 22 Hours Video Camera Dual Lens 12MP Triple Lens 12MP Optical Zoom Range 2x6x Video Dolby Vision HDR Up to 4K at 60fps Dolby Vision HDR60 Up to 4K fps LiDAR ProRes Pro RAW Cinematic Mode 5G Weight 6.14oz (174g) 7.19 Oz (204 grams) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Price $ 799 to $ 999 to iPhone 14?

As you’ve probably heard, rumors about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are already in the spotlight. The iPhone 14 lineup will feature new designs for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, as well as the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

So far, it’s more than eight months away from the launch of the iPhone 14, so it’s completely safe to buy a new iPhone 13 today. If you need a new iPhone, buy it.

Check here for a complete summary of what you can expect from your iPhone 14.

wrap up

As you can see, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro share many similarities in terms of size, form factor, and performance. That said, there are some notable differences between the camera category and the display category this year.

Unlike last year, when the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro had the same display technology, the iPhone 13 Pro has only the new ProMotion display technology. The iPhone 13 Pro also features a more impressive camera setup, including ProRes video recording and a triple lens design.

But in the end, the iPhone 13 is sufficient for most people. It can handle almost any task you throw and features a stunning design available in 5 different colors. This camera isn’t as impressive as the iPhone 13 Pro, but it can still capture great images and videos.

Those who should choose the iPhone 13 Pro include those who can shoot professional-level video and take advantage of ProRes’ video recording capabilities. Those people also need to choose higher storage capacity.

What do you think of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro? Is Apple doing enough to justify the $ 200 premium for the iPhone 13 Pro? Are you planning an upgrade this year? Please let us know in the comments.

Looking for an iPhone trade-in / upgrade to iPhone 13?

