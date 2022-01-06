Meta will stop developing in-house AR and VR operating systems as Apple’s headset approach launches





According to The Information, Meta has stopped developing scratch-build operating systems for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices.

In a paywall report released earlier today, The Information claims that Meta stopped developing operating systems designed for Oculus virtual reality devices and its upcoming augmented reality glasses in November 2021. doing. Operating system work has reportedly been underway since 2017, involving more than 300 Meta employees.

Existing Oculus devices such as Quest 2 run a modified version of Android called VROS, but Meta is new to support ambitions in AR and VR space, a project internally called “XROS”. I designed the OS from scratch. It’s unclear why the project was canceled, but the company was able to revive the operating system side at a later date.

From now on, Meta will focus on changing the open source version of Android for use in AR and VR, rather than using its own in-house OS. This move is expected to save the company money and engineering resources, but in the long run it closely links Meta’s AR and VR aspirations with Google.

This decision seems to be a significant setback for Meta’s long-term goal of developing its own hardware more independently. In particular, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been concerned about the level at which Apple and Google control the key devices of Meta’s business model for over a decade, at events such as Facebook and Apple’s App Tracking Transparency public relations. Connected.

Meanwhile, Apple is believed to continue working on its long-rumored mixed reality headset and augmented reality glasses, an operating system designed to work with “rOS.” Apple is expected to become a major player in the “Metaverse” with the launch of a mixed reality headset comparable to Meta.

ROS has reportedly been in development since at least 2017. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, rOS is based on iOS and includes Siri and gesture controls. In addition to basic applications and the App Store, it has the technology to support virtual meeting rooms and 360-degree video.

Apple has already built a solid foothold in AR technology with ARKit, which provides developers with the tools to create augmented reality apps for the iPhone and iPad. Apple is a map app and LiDAR scanner for the iPad Pro.

Several reputable sources believe that Apple’s headsets will be announced by the end of this year, and the project is now said to be “approaching lift-off.”

