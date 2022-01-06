Automotive Tech is the driving force behind CES





When thinking about household appliances, the latest and greatest of TVs, speakers, virtual reality, drones and computers come to mind first. One day after the 2022 version of CES, it’s clear enough that the car is the driving force behind the huge chunks of innovation that are on display both face-to-face and virtual in Las Vegas.

It doesn’t matter what kind of company you are. Unless we’ve introduced the innovative aspects of self-driving cars and computer-aided driving systems, it won’t be much talked about in 2022. In fact, almost every major company, from Qualcomm and Microsoft to small start-ups you’ve never heard of, is making big announcements at CES related to the automotive industry.

Our people following CES for potential security industry innovation may have been a little disappointed in the order of this event, but this is when it helps to see the forest rather than the trees.

Fortunately, like the hottest technology trends in CES’s long history, R & D and innovation focused on one industry has leaked into another, self-driving cars and advanced driver assistance systems. A huge amount of resources are being invested in the technology for supplying power to the vehicle. (ADAS) reveals innovations in the security industry.

Here’s an example of a showfloor that made a lot of news on the first day of CES.

LiDAR

LiDAR technology has long been used as the basis for self-driving cars, but as technical expert correspondent Steve Surfaro has written many times, it is building a place within perimeter security options. increase.

The biggest barrier is that the industry really needs to drive mass adoption, democratize LiDAR, and lower prices so that more people can use it in more applications. meeting. As new technology begins to gain volume, prices will fall as usual. One of our pillars is to develop a new architecture that lowers prices. This allows you to drive widespread adoption of lidar in a wider range of applications.

Semiconductor chip

Self-driving cars are hungry for the processing power these chips provide. Companies like NXP Semiconductors may not be focused on video surveillance, but their flagship products, the S32R45 and the new S32R41 processor, enable 4D imaging radar for 360-degree surround sensing in automobiles. .. It’s not hard to imagine these innovations coming to intelligent security cameras in the near future.

display

One of ADAS’s goals is to create a more user-friendly and safer driving experience by facilitating the spread of display technology in real time.

Qualcomm, renowned for its smartphone technology, announced big news at CES on its latest Snapdragon cockpit platform. The platform features enhanced graphics, multimedia, computer vision, artificial intelligence capabilities and its passenger preferences. The 4th Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform is designed as a similar multi-purpose solution for the transition to zone architecture, with high performance computing, computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI), and multi-sensor processing with flexible software. Acts as the central hub of. A configuration to meet the computing, performance, and functional safety needs of that zone or domain.

These chips will be installed in new Volvo and Honda vehicles in the future, but once fully adopted by the automotive industry, imagine what these chips could do for operators in modern security operations centers or surveillance centers. please try.

Camera glass

For optimal performance, the vehicle’s external cameras and systems require near-perfect field of view that is not obscured. When I was looking for a CES exhibitor, I found a company that made water resistant glass for the lenses of these cameras. This technology has already been used in outdoor security cameras (more on this in a few days from Surfaro in the field).

Cyber ​​security

Cybersecurity is a big issue when it comes to self-driving cars. With more car connections, the risk of cybersecurity breaches increases, and responding to changing methods and attack vectors is a constant battle, as is the CISO dealing with evolving ransomware threats.

In fact, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) created ISO / SAE 21434 in August. It is the standard for cybersecurity perspectives in the engineering of electrical and electronic (E / E) systems in road vehicles.

C2A Security, a provider of trusted automotive cybersecurity solutions, is a comprehensive cybersecurity lifecycle management system (CSMS) that enables industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyberattacks in this difficult environment. Received the CES2022 Innovation Award for its flagship product, AutoSec.

According to a press release, this product allows organizations to address all cybersecurity needs, including threat modeling (TARA), vulnerability management, in-vehicle protection, as well as collaboration, threat identification delegation, and global prevention. It can be centrally managed at the place. supply chain. The embedded orchestration layer significantly reduces response time to security events.

Indeed, it’s not easy to understand how such a product can be used in our industry.

Paul Rothman is the Editor-in-Chief of Security Business magazine. Visit www.securityinfowatch.com/ces frequently this week for more information on CES 2022.

