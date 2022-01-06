Understand the latest rumors about Apple that AR and Mixed Reality headsets are imminent





In 2022, Apple may enter a new product category with headsets. So far, there are two rumored products. AR headsets and Mixed Reality headsets, commonly referred to as AR / VR headsets or “Apple Glasses”. With rumors spreading about these products, here’s what we know about each one so far:

Everything about the design and features of Apple’s Mixed Reality headsets

Apple’s Mixed Reality headset is the most rumored product to date. In January 2022, not only analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, but also display supply chain analysts spoke.

In a DSCC paper, analysts said Apple’s Mixed Reality headset has an “innovative three-display configuration” with two micro-OLED 4K displays and another AMOLED panel for low-resolution peripheral vision. believe. Not only that, the headset may include a powerful mobile CPU and GPU.

For example, Ming-Chi Kuo wants Apple to position mixed reality headsets not only as gaming devices, but also for other application categories. According to Kuo, Apple’s solution is expected to be the best industrial design ever.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg supports Kuo, saying that Mixed Reality headsets will focus on gaming, media consumption and communication.

The game needs to focus on the machine, especially considering that it has multiple processors, fans, a very high resolution display, and its own App Store. Look for Apple to position your device as a game developer’s dream. Next, media consumption. We expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be viewed in VR on the device. Third, communication. Look for experiences like Animojis and VR FaceTime to become a new era of zoom.

Price and availability

Regarding its price, the DSCC newspaper confirms that Bloomberg had previously reported that the headset would be expensive. DSCC believes that Apples AR / VR headsets will cost thousands of dollars. Rumor has it that it will cost about $ 3,000.

Our assumption is that first-generation headsets will be high-end devices for professionals and developers expanding Apple’s ecosystem with AR / VR. Rumor has it that the device will also feature multiple cameras that enable hand tracking and, in some cases, LiDAR sensors.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, first-generation headsets weigh about 300-400 grams, a significant advantage over existing VR headsets on the market. But he believes Apple is already working on a second-generation design that is significantly lighter and has an updated industrial design, a new battery system, and a faster processor.

That said, for the first generation, The Information reports that the Mixed Reality headset requires an iPhone connection for it to work. Both Kuo and DSCC expect Apple to launch this product by the end of 2022. Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple headsets will be released in late 2022 with limited supply.

According to analysts, more important shipments of the product will not begin until the first quarter of 2023, suggesting that headsets will arrive in stores with only a few units available to customers.

Everything about Apple’s AR headset

Apple loves augmented reality. Throughout 2021, the company’s CEO made several statements about the technology and how Apple wants to embrace it as the company’s “future.” Not only that, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently issued a bold statement that Apple plans to replace the iPhone with AR technology within 10 years.

Unlike the Mixed Reality headset, which is rumored to require an iPhone nearby to work properly, Apple’s upcoming AR headsets will work as a standalone product. Kuo wrote:

If the AR headset is placed only as an accessory for Mac or iPhone, it will not lead to product growth. Working independently, AR headsets mean having their own ecosystem and providing the most complete and flexible user experience.

In another report through November 2021, Kuo said the Apples AR headset will have the same computing power level processor as the Mac, and its chip design will be the biggest difference between the Apple AR headset and its competitors. I did. The analyst wrote:

[I]It has Mac-level (PC-level) computing power, (2) can operate independently of Mac (PC) and iPhone (phone), and (3) is comprehensive rather than specific application. Supports various applications. ..

Controversial report

Apart from these reports, it’s important to note that most talk about Apple’s AR headsets talks about “VR features.” So you’re talking about Mixed Reality headsets instead.

For example, in the same report that Kuo talks about the processor for this headset, analysts predict that it will have two Sony 4K micro OLED displays. This shows that VR can also be supported. Not only is it the same display as the DSCC backed up in January, but Ming-Chi Kuo also talks about its VR capabilities.

The sensor’s computing power is significantly higher than the iPhone’s computing power, so the Apples AR headset requires a separate processor. For example, AR headsets require at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide users with continuous video see-through AR services. By comparison, the iPhone needs to run up to three optical modules at the same time and does not require continuous computing.

So what we really know so far is that Apple has an AR headset that works without the need for an iPhone, but this year we’re looking forward to it. Is a Mixed Reality headset. The headset is actually from Mixed Reality.

wrap up

Apart from all these reports, another sign that Apple is actually preparing to enter a new product category is the fact that the company has adopted Meta’s AR Communication Lead by the end of 2021. ..

With all this in mind, Apple is announcing an expensive Mixed Reality headset that weighs about 350 grams, with a premium look, many cameras, LiDAR sensors, and features that no other competitor has. Please expect that. For now, I’m not sure if this product has an iPhone nearby, but there’s one thing for sure. That means it’s almost impossible to get an iPhone in 2022.

