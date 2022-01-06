Volvo brings YouTube and Google Home integration to the vehicle





Volvo says it will be the first automaker to offer direct integration with Google Home in the car. You will be able to remotely control certain features through the Google Assistant. When you’re ready to leave the house, you can instruct your smartphone to lock the door or ask your smart speaker to start warming up your car.

Two-factor authentication is required for “more sensitive commands” such as unlocking doors. You can also learn information related to your car through the Google Assistant.

More features will be added later, such as the option to schedule charging. Volvo plans to roll out Google Nest integration in the coming months. To use it, you need the Volvo Cars app and an Android-powered infotainment system connected to a Google Assistant-enabled device.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an integration with a car’s connected home platform. While GM and BMW owners can control smart home devices from vehicles with Alexa built-in, Samsung and Google have introduced the SmartThings dashboard on some models with Android Auto. Still, Google Home is one of the most famous connected home platforms. If you have a smart speaker with the Google Assistant enabled, these features may help.

In addition, YouTube will be Volvo’s first video streaming service in its infotainment system. You will be able to download the app from the Play Store. Automakers offer unlimited data in specific markets, so you may be able to watch as many videos as you like without worrying about wasting your data capacity.

For safety reasons, you can only watch YouTube videos on the screen when the car is stationary. This allows Volvo to avoid the controversy that Tesla has recently been involved in when it becomes clear that the infotainment system can play games while the car is in motion. The company said it plans to disable the option after saying that NHTSA is investigating the issue.

Other apps that Volvo owners will soon be able to download to their infotainment system include the navigation apps Sygic and Flitsmeister. Charging apps ChargePoint and Plugshare; Parking services SpotHero and ParkWhiz.

Earlier this week, Volvo announced that it would use Qualcomm’s car chipsets to power the infotainment system for the Polestar 3 and its upcoming electric EV. Automakers claim that the Snapdragon cockpit platform makes the system more responsive and more than double the speed.

