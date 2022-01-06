CES2022: John Deere announces market-ready fully autonomous tractor





At a press conference at CES 2022 yesterday (January 4th), John Deere revealed a fully autonomous tractor ready for large-scale production. The machine combines a Deeres 8R tractor, a TruSet-enabled chisel plow, a GPS guidance system, and new advanced technology. Autonomous tractors will be available to farmers later this year.

The autonomous tractor is equipped with 6 pairs of stereo cameras that can detect obstacles at 360 degrees and calculate distances. The image captured by the camera passes through a deep neural network that sorts each pixel in about 100 milliseconds and decides whether the machine will continue to move or stop, depending on whether an obstacle is detected. The autonomous tractor also continually checks its position relative to the geofence to ensure that it works as expected and with an accuracy of less than an inch.

To use an autonomous tractor, farmers simply bring the machine to the field and configure it for autonomous driving. You can use John Deere Operations Center Mobile to swipe from left to right to boot your machine. While the machine is running, farmers can leave the field and focus on other tasks while monitoring the status of the machine from their mobile device.

John Deere Operations Center Mobile provides access to live video, images, data, and metrics, allowing farmers to adjust speed, depth, and more. In the event of abnormal work quality or machine health problems, farmers can be notified remotely and make adjustments to optimize machine performance.

Autonomous tractors serve the specific purpose of feeding the world. By 2050, the world’s population will grow from about 8 billion to nearly 10 billion, and global food demand is expected to increase by 50%. In addition, farmers need to provide this growing population with available land and a skilled workforce to handle agricultural-specific variables such as changes in weather conditions and climate, changes in soil quality, and the presence of weeds and pests. there is. All of these factors affect a farmer’s ability to farm during the most important times of the year.

John Deere at CES in Las Vegas

The fully autonomous tractor is on display at the CES (January 58, 2022) at the John Deere CES booth at the Central Plaza of the Las Vegas Convention Center (CP-14). The booth will also showcase cutting-edge technologies used by farmers today, such as AI, GPS, and automation.

John Deere will participate in three panel discussions during CES focusing on AI, 5G, and autonomy.

On Wednesday, January 5th, at 9am PST, John Deere Chief Technology Officer Jamie Hindman will speak in a panel focused on exploring the potential of AI in business. The panel entitled “Forefront of Business AI” will be held in Room N251 of the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. At 3:00 pm PST on Wednesday, January 5, Bear Flag Robotics co-founder and COO Aubrey Donnellan will speak at the WIRED panel, which focuses on the path to full autonomy. The panel titled “The Long Road to Fully Automated Driving” will be livestreamed on WIRED.com. At 10:20 am PT on Thursday, January 6th, John Deere’s Vice President of Production & Precision Ag Production Systems, Deanna Kovar, will speak in a panel on how 5G will transform innovation. The panel entitled Seizing Innovation Opportunities in 5G will take place in Room N262 of the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In addition, Deer will hold a series of tireside chats at the booth to investigate key technologies and their impact on agriculture.

Wednesday, January 5, 3: 30 3:45 PT: Driving with purpose (autonomously) Thursday, January 6 11: 0011: 15 am PT: This Isnt Old MacDonalds Farm Thursday, January 6, 3:00 pm 3 minutes 15 seconds PT: Swipe to start farming

All content and demos from the Deeres CES booth are also available on the corporate microsite (www.JohnDeere.com/CES).

