Dow Jones Futures: The Hawkish Fed will stun Wall Street.Break key levels for Tesla, Microsoft and Google





Dow Jones futures rose slightly overnight, along with S & P 500 futures and NASDAQ futures. The stock market backlash on Wednesday turned sharply negative in comments from the hawkish Federal Reserve Board, closing at the lows of the session. Microsoft (MSFT), Google stocks, AMD and Nvidia are under increasing pressure, and even Apple and Tesla stocks are beginning to show tension. Commodities, circulating equities and financial equities are still strong, but the weights are negative.

X

Again, Treasury yields have boosted market movements. The 10-year Treasury has surpassed 1.7% for the first time in nine months since the Fed’s minutes were released in December.

Fed Minutes Hawkish

Policy makers suggested that the Fed’s rate hike could be faster than expected, as the central bank expressed real concern about inflation at its December meeting.

At a December meeting, policymakers agreed to accelerate bond tapering and reduce monthly asset purchases by $ 30 billion a month. This means that new bond purchases will be closed by mid-March and the actual Fed will be ready for tightening. In particular, some members wanted to start shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet “at some point” after the first rate hike. In fact, “many participants have determined that the proper pace of balance sheet spills is likely to be faster than in the previous normalized episode.”

This is a major change from Fed President Jerome Powell shortly after the December policy meeting. He said policymakers have begun to talk about balance sheet reductions, but promised to take a “careful and systematic approach” to Wall Street as well.

The next Fed meeting will be January 25-26.

The Treasury yield for 10 years rose 4 basis points to 1.705%, reaching 1.71% during the day. This cleared the peaks in October and November, reaching the highest level since early April. Benchmark Treasury yields have risen 19 basis points that week.

Meanwhile, the Treasury yield for two years, more closely linked to the Fed’s actions, rose 7 basis points to 0.83% on Wednesday, the highest since March 2020. So Wednesday’s Treasury yield spread actually narrowed slightly. This is not good news for banks’ traditional short-term borrowing and long-term lending models.

Apple pulls back Tesla

In the megacap, Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) are no longer shrugging growth. AAPL stocks fell 2.66% on Wednesday, but could form a tight pattern for three weeks after this week. Tesla’s share price has risen moderately for a week after a surge on Monday’s blowout delivery, but is below the buy point.

Microsoft stock, Google’s parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Facebook’s parent Meta Platforms (FB) all seem to be corrupted. Microsoft stocks and Google, along with Nvidia, have lost their place further from the 50-day line. AMD’s share price has fallen below that key level. FB stocks fell below the 50th and 200th lines on Wednesday, but also below the aggressive trendline entry.

Software and other high-value stocks have already been hit in the last few days and weeks and continue to struggle. Computer vision chip maker Ambarella (AMBA) sank 5.1% on Tuesday and then crashed 19% on Wednesday.

Datadog (DDOG) rose overnight in a deal with Amazon (AMZN) Amazon Web Services. However, DDOG has plummeted 18% so far this week.

Nucor (NUE) and Signature Bank (SBNY) have occurred and Cheniere Energy (LNG) has cleared the trendline entry. Currently, all belong to major groups and sectors. But even these stocks have hit highs as the wider market has been under pressure. SBNY stocks closed below the buy point, while LNG stocks barely closed positive.

The shares of Nucor and LNG have joined the IBD leaderboard, which boasts Tesla, Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA and AMD. NUE stock is on Swing Trader and was IBD Stock Of The Day on Wednesday. Microsoft and GOOGL stocks are long-term leaders in IBD. Tesla stock and AMD are on board the IBD50.

The video embedded in this article describes key market days and analyzes SBNY stocks, Nucor, and Reliance Steel (RS).

Dow Jones Futures Today

Dow Jones futures rose 0.15% of fair value. S & P 500 futures rose 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%.

The Treasury yield for 10 years fell by 1 basis point to 1.69%. Crude oil futures have fallen.

Keep in mind that nighttime action on Dow futures and elsewhere does not necessarily lead to actual trading at the next regular stock market session.

Join an IBD expert to analyze practical stocks at a stock market rally at IBD Live

Stock market rally

The stock market rebound began with the major indexes diverging again, but after the release of the ET Fed minutes at 2:00 pm, they all went south and closed at the worst levels of the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% on Wednesday’s stock market trading, but traded high for most of the session. The S & P 500 index fell 1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3.3%. The small Russell 2000 plummeted 3.4%.

US crude oil prices rose 1.1% to $ 77.85 a barrel, up from above $ 78. Natural gas prices have also risen.

Among the best ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) fell 4.7%, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunity ETF (BOUT) fell 2.3%. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) plummeted 4.9%. MSFT shares are the major holdings of IGV. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETFs (SMHs) fell 3.4%, with AMD and Nvidia stocking key components.

SPDR S & P Metals & Mining ETFs (XMEs) rose 0.1%, with Nucor stocks as a component. Global X US Infrastructure Development ETFs (PAVEs) fell 1.2%. US Global Jets ETFs (JETS) were down 1.7%. SPDR S & P Homebuilders ETFs (XHBs) skid 2.7%. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) closed just below the break-even point and the Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) fell 1.2%. Healthcare Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fell 0.7%.

Reflecting a more speculative storystock, both ARK Innovation ETFs (ARKK) and ARK Genomics ETFs (ARKG) plummeted from 7.1% to 52-week lows. Tesla shares continue to hold the number one stake in ARK Invest’s overall ETF.

5 Best Chinese Stocks to See Now

Market rally analysis

That’s all about the recovery of the divergent market. Dow Jones and S & P 500 fell steadily on Wednesday. Nasdaq fell below its critical level on Wednesday after reducing losses to maintain the 50-day line on Tuesday.

Microsoft and Google stocks have fallen below December’s lows as growth damage is no longer limited to those with a spectacular reputation. Both AMD and Nvidia are experiencing an additional 50 days / 10 weeks of line rebound fizz, approaching December’s lows. Meanwhile, the genocide continues in the name of software stocks and almost all very valuable growth.

Tesla shares fell 5.35% to 1,088.12. It’s still up 3% this week. However, after touching 1,208 on Tuesday morning, it fell below 1,119.10 buypoints. Apple stocks fell 2.7% on Wednesday, but are still above the 21st line.

Tesla and Apple stocks still look relatively strong, as did Microsoft, Google, AMD and Nvidia at the end of last year.

The Russell 2000 was below the 200-day line.

The S & P 500 and Dow Jones are still slightly below the highs. The name of the real economy is relatively strong. This includes steel makers such as Nucor stocks and energy stocks such as LNG. Financial institutions such as Signature Bank are maintaining or rising in recent profits.

Treasury yields will remain central to the stock market recovery for at least the next few days.

Time the market with IBD’s ETF market strategy

What to do now

There are stocks and sectors that are currently functioning. Investors who participated this week have generally seen profits. However, Tuesday’s divergent market turned wide and sharper on Wednesday. Much of the same can sink a resilient sector. Alternatively, the rotation back to growth is not surprising and can be bad news for finance and circulation.

On the contrary, watch out for the daily surge of growth stocks, especially the biggest blow. The software sector and many acclaimed names have been significantly revised. A day’s pop in the downtrend is not surprising. Investors suffering from a sharp loss of tech stocks may want to use it as an opportunity to escape rebounds rather than as an opportunity to load.

Overall, investors should take a more defensive approach in the short term. Do not turn the winner into a loser or the loser into a sharp loss.

Read the big picture every day to keep your market direction in sync with major stocks and sectors.

Follow Ed Carson on Twitter at @IBD_ECarson for the latest stock market information and more.

You may like it too:

Why this IBD tool simplifies searching for top stocks

The best growth stock to buy and see

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD’s Premium Stock Lists, Tools and Analytics Now

200-day average: the final line of support?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/dow-jones-futures-hawkish-fed-slams-market-rally-tesla-microsoft-google-break-key-levels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos