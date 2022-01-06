Google’s CES2022 Promise: All Devices Should Work Together and Work Better





Google wants all devices to work better on Android.

One of the features Apple users want to promote is the ease of setting up, pairing, and switching all Apple devices. With a few exceptions, this is not really available to Android users.

Through a series of feature additions throughout 2022, Google will bring seamless pairing, device switching, setup, and even better integration with Windows PCs to Android and Chrome OS.

As is often the case with Google and Android features, the release timeline is not accurate. This is a more general guideline. At the end of this story is a complete list of features and a generalized release period.

For example, Chromebooks recognize headphones or earphones with Fast Pair and complete the pairing process with a single click. Later this year, Google will be able to set up a new Chromebook using an Android smartphone. This includes your Google account and Wi-Fi password.

Want to use the same headphones on your Android TV or Google TV? It’s coming too.

Also, once you start adding your Matter-enabled device to your home, you’ll be able to quickly set it up using your Android smartphone and add it to the Google Home app.

In addition to the currently available options for unlocking Chromebooks on nearby Android smartphones, Google will also offer the ability to unlock Chromebooks, Android tablets, or Android smartphones using the Wear OS smartwatch.

Android smartphones such as the Pixel 6 Pro with Ultra-Wideband can be used as a car key without having to take the smartphone out of your pocket. Then, if friends and family need to rent your car, you can share your key with them.

Unlock your Android smartphone using your Wear OS smartwatch.

Soon, Chromebooks and Android devices will automatically recognize where you want to hear the audio and switch the device streaming to your headphones or earphones. Android also has support for Spatial Audio, a 3D-like audio feature that uses head tracking to change the direction of sound as you move.

The Bose smart speaker and soundbar will soon support Chromecast integration, allowing you to stream audio directly from your phone to the speaker.

Now, Chrome OS PhoneHub gives you quick access to notifications and settings on your Android smartphone. Later this year, Phone Hub will add support for responding to messages and chat apps without having to install the app on your Chromebook. In addition, the camera roll of your Android smartphone will be available on your Phone Hub, giving you easy direct access to all your photos and videos on your Chromebook.

For example, the ability to automatically switch audio between devices has been available for some time, even on Apple and Samsung devices. The addition of Spatial Audio is a hot topic right now, but we have to wait for companies to release headphones or earphones that support this feature.

Overall, I’m looking forward to seeing all of this added to Chrome OS and Android. It has been postponed for a long time.

Here’s a more specific (but still very generalized) timeline for the above features:

In the coming weeks:

Fast Pair Matter Smart Home Devices for Home Networks and Google Home Apps Fast Pair Support Chromebooks Fast Pair Support Chromecast Built-in Support for More Devices Chrome OS Phone Hub Adds Support for Sharing Photos from Android increase

In the coming months:

Unlock your Chromebook, Android tablet, or phone with Google TV, Android TV fast pair support WearOS smartwatch Between ChromeOS and Android Spatial Audio with compatible headphones using headphones or earphones Automatic audio switching, earphone Volvo car is adding support for controlling the car via Google Assistant

Later this year:

Set up Chromebook on your Android phone Unlock your BMW vehicle using UWB Reply to Android phone messages and alerts without installing the car key sharing app with friends and family Android phone pairing, messages Fast pair support for syncing and sharing files. Google is currently working with Acer, HP, and Intel.

