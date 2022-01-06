Amazon is planning a new tech campus in Tempe





Amazon recently announced plans to open a new technology center in Tempe, near the main campus of Arizona State University. This is projected to create an additional 550 jobs in the Phoenix Metro area over the next few years.

Sandra Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said the new Amazon location reflects Arizona’s advanced skills and growing workforce, as well as our greatest appeal to technology and innovation. Said.

Amazon is currently the third largest private sector employer in Arizona. The new role of the Tempe Technology Center will support Amazon’s operations in consumer retail, web services, and operations. These opportunities are open to software development engineers, senior solutions architects, project managers, and business analysts.

Doug Welzel, site leader at Amazon’s Phoenix Tech Hub, says Phoenix and Tempe not only have an incredible existing talent pipeline, but they are also places where people want to move. We have already created more than 5,000 corporate and technology jobs in the Phoenix area and are pleased to continue investing here.

Arizona State University, close to the expansion center, is undoubtedly attractive to the company. ASU is one of the largest universities in the United States, producing thousands of graduates each year and aiming for employment.

Amazon officials have announced that Tempe Tech Hub will use two special recruitment programs. Amazon Returnship is a program focused on helping professionals return to work after losing or quitting their job. The 16-week program is a paid opportunity available to people who are unemployed or underemployed for at least a year. At the end of the program, participants may move to a full-time position.

Another special recruitment program used is Best Fit. This allows engineers to apply for thousands of jobs throughout the company.

Corey Woods, Mayor of Tempe, believes that this investment will help Tempe attract more businesses and technicians to our city.

Amazon is 100S located a little west of the ASU main campus. Signed a 63,000 square foot expansion on Mill Avenue. The office expansion will be open to employees in late 2022.

