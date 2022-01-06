Google powers up Android in the car with YouTube Lyft at CES2022





This year, apps such as Lyft and Fuelio will be available on Android Auto.

Google This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

New apps and new features will be coming to Android Auto and Android Automotive OS, according to a crammed announcement from Google at CES 2022 on Wednesday. The software giant also announced new hardware from partner Motorola, which promises to bring wireless Android Auto capabilities to vehicles that previously only supported wired connections.

Do more with Android Auto

Let’s hit the hardware first. Google has announced that the new Motorola MA1 wireless adapter is coming soon and will introduce wireless Android Auto to older vehicles that may not support the technology. The host car must support Wired Android Auto, as the MA1 basically looks like a USB dongle that bridges a wired connection to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Expect MA1 to arrive “within a few weeks”. Prices have not been announced.

The Motorola MA1 dongle brings wireless Android Auto to vehicles that previously supported only wired connections.

Google, Motorola

The Android Auto app ecosystem also has some notable new additions this summer, such as Lyft and Kakao Mobility, a Korean taxi dispatch service. The driver can view and accept the vehicle directly on the car’s display and move to the pickup and drop-off points. No need for sucker mounts or rat nests of charging cables. Google has also partnered globally with developers to offer apps such as Fuelio and Taiwan’s MochiMochi Navigation, allowing drivers to pay for vehicle services, track mileage and costs, and more within Android Auto.

Android Automotive OS will be more powerful

Vehicle owners with Google’s onboard Android Automotive OS will see cars learn some new tricks this spring as Google rolls out deeper integrations with new features and vehicle settings. Probably. Drivers can use voice commands to enable driver aid features such as lane keeping assistance, or contact the Google Assistant when the next service expires. Although promised less taps and scrolls on the touch screen, this level of tight integration probably needs to be first scrutinized and enabled by individual car makers, preferably switched by the user. can do.

Android Automotive OS vehicles can also download third-party navigation apps such as Sygic and Flitsmeister to the dashboard and search for parking lots via SpotHero and ParkWhiz. EV drivers, on the other hand, will be able to search for charging points in apps such as Chargepoint and PlugShare.

Stream while waiting for the EV to charge. YouTube will be available on Android Automotive OS this year.

Google

And later this year, video apps such as YouTube will join the Android Automotive ecosystem, allowing drivers to stream video content while parked. It’s probably safe because the safety technology Paragon Volvo gets the function first, isn’t it?

Digital car key, remote action

Google’s digital car key technology (currently only works on Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones) will also be rolled out to more devices that support the ultra-wideband technology needed later this year.

Google has also announced a new program that allows automakers to integrate directly with the Google Home ecosystem and add remote actions to their vehicles. Once connected, users can use the Google Assistant on their smartphones or Google Home devices to warm the car (or cool it in the summer) on cold mornings, unlock or lock the doors, and ask for battery status. I can. EV. This is not a completely new technology. Automakers have been offering integrations with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for years, but they don’t seem to be as clunky as they used to be. Instead of giving specific instructions to “Hey, Google, ask Volvo to warm up my car”, just say “Hey, Google, warm up my car” and you’ll know the rest. increase.

Once again, the Volvo car will be the first to support remote actions, including the C40 recharge that Google used to demonstrate its technology.

Volvo owners will be able to ask the Google Assistant to “warm up their car” later this year.

Volvo, google

Climb to the driver’s seat for the latest car news and reviews delivered to your inbox twice a week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/google-android-auto-automotive-os-ces-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos