Google’s vision for Android at CES 2022 promises one of Apple’s highest quality





Google plans to make Android work better on all devices, regardless of which OS Android is running on.

Like peanut butter and jelly, or Converse and knee socks, Android and other operating systems will soon be a perfect fit. Anyway, it’s Google’s plan. At CES, Google shared its vision for 2022 and explained how Android works on Wear OS, Chrome OS, Windows, and devices running the new smart home standard Matter.

The main attraction of Android is always choice. When you buy an Android smartphone, you can choose the most attractive smartphone based on its design, features and price. However, even if you’re an avid Android fan, not everything you own runs on Android, which can be frustrating to set up and sync between devices. The good news is that Google is trying to smooth out some of those continuity wrinkles throughout the year.

None of the additional features shared by Google are staggering. This is fine as almost everything focuses on making life simpler and making the device easier to use. Some of these features may seem familiar to Apple device owners. However, keep in mind that Apple needs to support only its own hardware, and Google needs to support hardware from multiple phones, tablets, watches, and PC makers.

Android Fast Pair supports more devices, including Windows PCs

First announced in 2017, Fast Pair helps you set up and quickly pair your wearables, headphones, speakers, and car. Erik Kay, vice president of multi-device experience at Google, said in a post published Wednesday that he is working to extend FastPair’s capabilities to TVs and smart home devices.

By 2022, you will be able to quickly set up your Matter-enabled smart home accessories using your Android smartphone.

Google

The first improvement is for Chromebooks, which will automatically detect and pair Fast Pair compatible headphones with a single click. Within the next few months, you’ll be able to use Fast Pair to connect your new Matter-enabled smart home device to your home network, Google Home, and other apps. You can also pair your headphones with Google TV and Android TV OS devices.

Later this year, you’ll be using Fast Pair to set up a new Chromebook with instant access to stored information such as your Google login and Wi-Fi password.

You can also connect your mobile phone to your Windows PC to set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with Nearby Share. Acer and HPPC will be the first to adopt Fast Pair support later this year.

Unlock Bimmer with your digital key and unlock your Android smartphone with Wear OS

You can now unlock your Chromebook on your Android smartphone, but within the next few months you’ll be able to do the same with your Wear OS watch. With this update, you’ll be able to unlock and access your Chromebook, Android smartphone, or tablet whenever you’re near.

Digital car keys support ultra-wideband connections.

Google

But phones and laptops aren’t the only ones that can be easily unlocked. You can now lock, unlock, and launch some BMW cars using your digital car key via certain Samsung and Pixel smartphones. And later this year, smartphones with ultra-wideband technology like the Pixel 6 Pro will be able to use digital car keys and share car keys with friends and family without having to take the smartphone out of their pocket. increase. Google hopes to extend digital car key support to more Android phones and cars later this year.

Automatic audio switching from Chromebook to smartphone

Google is also building support to automatically switch audio sent to Bluetooth-enabled headphones. For example, if you are watching a video on your Android tablet and receive a call, the video will pause and the headphone audio will automatically switch to your Android phone. When the call ends, the audio will return to the video.

Google supports Bluetooth headphones with automatic audio switching between Android devices.

Google

Another audio addition is spatial audio support. It adjusts the sound of the headphones based on the movement and makes it look like you are placing the audio in the current space. Spatial audio and automatic audio switching will be released in the coming months.

Chromebook phone hubs will be even more convenient

You can now use your Chromebook’s Phone Hub to browse open Chrome tabs on your smartphone, respond to chat notifications, turn silent mode on, and play alerts to find your smartphone. I can do it.

After updating the Phone Hub on Chrome OS, you will be able to access the Android messaging app directly from your Chromebook.

Google

Later this year, PhoneHub will be able to access the chat app directly from your Android phone. There is no word that a particular app is supported. You can also add your phone’s camera roll to your phone hub, giving you one-click access from recent photos and videos.

New Google Assistant Remote Action for Cars

Within the next few months, you’ll be able to ask the Google Assistant to get information about your car, such as warming up, locking and unlocking, and battery level. Volvo’s car will be the first car to take advantage of these new voice commands.

Read the full Google post to learn what you can expect, such as extending Chromecast’s capabilities to more brands.

