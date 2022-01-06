Asus really made a 17 inch foldable OLED laptop





Asus This story is part of CES, and CNET covers the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

Folding screen phones are an interesting niche market, with at least two flagship products like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Folding screen laptops are much more conceptual. To date, like the Lenovo X1 Fold, only two are on sale. Like Dell’s Ori concept, most others are still just prototypes.

Instead of a 13-inch screen like the iPad, Asus uses a huge 17-inch foldable OLED display called the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold to dive deep into the pool of the CES 2022. Asus calls it “the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop.” I believe this because I think I’ve noticed something similar.

Currently playing: Watch this: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED revealed

5:26

This 2,560×1,920, 4: 3 aspect ratio touchscreen can stand behind a Bluetooth keyboard that feels like a 17-inch all-in-one desktop. Alternatively, you can fold it in half to make a 12.5-inch clamshell laptop with an on-screen keyboard in the lower half. Windows isn’t very familiar yet, so there are custom software packages for deciding which half of the collapsed display will display the different apps.

Asus

The system should be equipped with a 12th generation Intel processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, as well as WiFi 6 and 75Wh of battery. Except for the bluetooth keyboard, it’s about £ 3.75. This seems reasonable. The 16-inch MacBook Pro costs around £ 4.8 for comparison. Looking at the spec sheet My main concern is that there is only one Thunderbolt port.

This is one of the devices that I really regret not having had the opportunity to see in person at the CES 2022. There is no price yet, but Asus says it will be “mid-year” in 2022.

