Here’s what you’ll catch at the “Pokemon GO” Mountains of Power event:





“Pokemon GO” lifted the veil at the Mountains of Power event, which takes place from 10:00 am on January 7th to 8:00 pm on January 13th. This seems like a solid celebration for those looking for shiny hunters and creatures from the Go Battle League team. At the heart of the event are two Pokemon, Slugma and Mega Aero Dactil.

With Slugma, its shiny version debuts. Variants stand out in gray. Fortunately for lava Pokemon, Niantic boosted it with incinerator as a fast move and improved rock tombs, a charged move that guarantees to reduce the attacks of competitors. These two moves make Slugma’s evolved form Magcargo an attractive choice for the Great League.

Mega Aerodactyle is another big catch for this event. If the player doesn’t have a shiny version of this fossil Pokemon, it’s a good idea to tackle Mega Raid. There is a chance of variant, and you can also get mega energy with this rock type and flying type Pokemon.

The bonuses for this event are not the most exciting. If you’re trying to get your best friend status in a Pokemon used in the Master League, a half walk is a good way to get a heart. Timed Research is more compelling in the chance to encounter two useful Pokémon, Mawile and Beldum, that are shiny and viable in PvP.

At this event, players should be aware of the January 10 deadline for pre-purchasing Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Tickets. Doing this will allow the player to hold a special timed research event that rewards the player with the Goomy Hat Avatar. That same item will cost you money later.

The quest line also offers players the opportunity to encounter Cranidos, Porygon, Shedinja, Togetic, and Goomy, so it’s worth getting.

The wild encounters of the Mountains of Power are not sneezing either. They include:

Zubat (glossy) Machop (glossy) Ishitsubute (glossy) Magmag (glossy) Nosepass (glossy) Barboach (glossy) Onix (glossy) Fellows (glossy)

All those Pokemon fill the gap in the trainer’s shiny collection. Fellows, Nosepass and Zubat are especially popular. Machop has Community Day, and Geodude and Barboach have been around for long enough, so there’s at least one hardcore player, but these are rare catches.

When it comes to PvP and raids, the great Machop and its ultimate evolution, the Machamp, are great. Nosepass and its evolution, Probopass, are useful in PvP situations. Barboach’s evolved form of whisquash is great in the Go Battle League.

When it comes to raids, players get busy with heatran. Lava Dome Pokemon has proven useful in some raids, though not as much as PvP. If your trainer already has that shiny variation, you can try Mega Aerodactyl or check out 1-star raids, including Alolan Geodude, Onix, Beldum, and Bronzor. Of these four, Beldum is the best for its usefulness in PvP and raids. Pseudo-legends have established a strong position in both areas.

Finally, the Field Research task allows players to encounter Alolan Geodude, Slugma, and Mawile. These are all good pickups as those shiny varieties are hard to come by and have some help in PvP.

