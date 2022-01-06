Cape Coral plans to install 10 bubble curtains to fight blue-green algae in the canal





Cape coral

In 2018, a water crisis struck the Cape Coral Canal and blue-green algae spawned.

Since then, Cape Coral has been testing bubble curtains.

Now you are ready to place the curtains on 10 different canals.

“We have been granting permission to the Army Corps of Engineers for some time,” said Michael Ilczzyn, Director of Public Works, Cape Coral City.

Ilczyzyn said the cost of each bubble curtain will be $ 75,000.

The city council needs to come up with $ 750,000 in taxpayers to keep the canal clean.

“People who participate in the stormwater program basically pay the city an annual assessment and those funds are used for this preventive technology,” said Ilzyzyn.

Regarding the current status of the project, the city will begin installing three machines on the ground while waiting for the remaining seven bubble curtains to arrive.

Next, the Army Corps of Engineers must approve the installation of water.

“Basically, we’re starting high-altitude work in advance to get ready when we get an underwater permit,” says Ilczzyzyn.

The way the curtain works is to create a wall of fine bubbles that should keep the algae away from the canal, Ilczyzyn said.

“What we’re not doing is worse than this being deployed,” Ilczyzyn said.

The city needs to ensure that the curtains do not harm endangered species, so the process of installing the remaining curtains is stagnant.

“It’s the wrestling we’ve been doing and we’re trying to convey what we’re doing is really beneficial to the environment and beneficial to the species,” Ilczyzyn said.

