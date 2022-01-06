Google brings some new features to Bluetooth-enabled audio devices





Bluetooth-enabled hearables and other home audio devices have gained a lot of momentum over the past few years, thanks to OEMs picking up smartphone headphone jacks and the general increase in audio-only content such as podcasts. I am. There is great potential in this area for both growth and technological maturity, as evidenced by growing interest from consumers and manufacturers. Google is helping the maturity of these product categories by announcing a variety of new features for Bluetooth-enabled hearables and home audio devices, increasing their usefulness within the Google ecosystem.

Bluetooth multipoint, but made by Google

Google is building a technology similar to Bluetooth’s multipoint, but for Chromebooks and Android devices. The details of Google’s press release are sparse, but given that Bluetooth Multipoint already exists and the supported devices will be Chromebooks and Android devices, this leverages the Google Play service or other proprietary solutions. It seems that.

“We were building Bluetooth-enabled headphone technology, which allows headphones to automatically switch audio to the device they are listening to.”

According to Google, this audio switch works when you’re watching a movie on another device and you get a call on the second device, the movie pauses, and the headphone audio automatically sounds on your Android smartphone. And then back. In the movie when you’re done. This is very similar to what you can already achieve with Bluetooth Multipoint, so we want to know what new technology Google is building to achieve this. This feature will be available within a few months on supported headphones.

Spatial audio

Google also provides Spatial Audio functionality for supported headphones when used on Android and Chrome OS devices. Spatial Audio adjusts the sound based on head movements and places the audio in the surrounding space.

Spatial Audio is a highlight feature of Apple AirPods Max at launch, and many have proven it to be more prominent than lossless audio. This feature will be available within a few months with supported headphones, so we hope you can experience what the hype is.

Expand Chromecast embedding to more speakers and soundbars

Chromecast is a great way to move playable content between devices. The most common use case for Chromecast is to share a video playing on an Android smartphone with a TV that has Chromecast built-in. However, Chromecast is also useful for audio-only content, allowing you to take advantage of the speaker and soundbar ecosystem to play songs and audiobooks more conveniently.

With this announcement, Google will introduce Chromecast built-in to more home audio brands, starting with all Bose smart speakers and soundbars in the coming months. We expect more brands to be added to this up-and-coming list.

