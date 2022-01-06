Google is currently under antitrust scrutiny in Germany





German antitrust observers have stepped up their scrutiny on Wednesday by designating Google as the “most important” company, as regulators have increased their ability to curb abuse by major digital companies. Open.

Bundeskartellamt said the decision would be made after a rule was introduced last year that allowed companies to “intervene faster and more effectively” to ban the use of anti-competitive practices. A five-year regulatory decision gives Google more power to oversee “control of abuse.”

Watchdog says that Google has a “great influence” on other companies’ access to users and advertising customers through search, YouTube, Android and the online Play Store, and “other businesses across the market. You can set the rules and conditions of. ”

Last year, German regulators began investigating Google's processing of personal data and Google News showcases.

The latest example of how big tech companies are facing pressure is concerned that their dominance is curbing competition and hurting consumers. Europe has led a global move to crack down on tech giants, but early efforts have led to criticism that investigations take too long, and the problems that German rules are trying to address have continued for years. I did.

“This is a very important step. Based on this decision, Bundeskartellamt is now able to take action against certain anti-competitive practices by Google,” said Andreas Mundt, president of the guard dog. I am saying.

Google is not appealing for a decision. He said the decision would not affect the behavior of the company.

“We are confident that we are in compliance with the rules and to find a solution that will allow German people and businesses to continue to use our products to the extent that changes are needed (Federal Cartel). We will work constructively with the Agency). “Google said in a statement.

Last year, German regulators began investigating Google’s processing of personal data and its Google News showcases, including Meta, the parent of Amazon, Apple and Facebook.

