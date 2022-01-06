igloocompany Wins Innovation Award for Latest Keyless Access Product Solutions | News





Singapore-based smart access solution provider igloo company has been selected for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its retrofit lock. Retrofit Lock, the first pogo pin-enabled smart lock for mobile apps, fits thumb rotations and keys, allowing it to be retrofitted to existing configurations and run offline for added reliability and security. The igloocompanys product was selected from a record 1,800 entries for the 2022 CES Innovation Awards program and will be one of the many corporate innovations to be exhibited at the CES exhibition in Las Vegas, January 5-8. Become.

Matthew Ng, Chief Product Officer of igloocompany, has been working with our team to create innovative and advanced keyless access solutions for smarter housing, rental and vacation real estate, and corporate industries since the company was founded in 2015. It has played a vital role in the above. We are honored to receive one of our products at the CES2022 Innovation Awards. We would like to introduce you to the range of solutions during CES and provide education. “

To continue its commitment to lead innovation and respond to market growth, igloocompany will establish a US team in late 2021 with regional field sales representatives, marketing support, and an ever-expanding distribution network. Was announced.

Edgar Chin, Chief Commercial Officer of igloocompany, has sold 3.5 million access locks and over 100,000 locks in more than 100 countries since the first product launch. The recent establishment of the US team is a testament to our ongoing commitment and goal to expand access based on direct customer feedback. We look forward to growing our team in the United States over the next few months and continuing to meet the needs of secure access on a global scale.

Visit CES.tech/innovation for CES 2022 Innovation Award winners, including product descriptions and photos.

About igloocompany:

Founded by Anthony Chow and Kelvin Ho, igloo company is a smart access company that develops, designs and manufactures smart locks and lock boxes. Originally founded under the name igloohome, the company set out to create a world without keys and quickly established partnerships with companies such as Airbnb to provide solutions for single-family homes and rental properties. The company and its team have grown to include enterprise-focused vertical iglooworks for large-scale access management. Headquartered in Singapore, igloocompany has 100 employees with 13 branch offices worldwide. For more information and more about igloocompany, please visit https://www.igloocompany.co or follow us on facebook.com/igloohomeco.

