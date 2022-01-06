Warren, Jayapal urges Google to refuse efforts to be responsible for the “bullying” DOJ antitrust law





Senator Elizabeth Warren DNC staff is facing a time crisis to vote to unite Biden and choose a financial watchdog. But five areas where the nine most influential politicians in 2021, “a little too little and a little too late,” are facing pressure to work more on COVID-19 MORE (D-Wash.). Rebutted Google from a company-related case by Jonathan Kanter, head of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust law.

In a letter sent Wednesday, the two Democrats misdirected the case involving Google, reflecting what appears to be a deliberate misunderstanding and misrepresentation of federal ethical obligations. Condemned Google’s efforts.

These efforts to bully regulators and avoid the same accountability as Facebook and Amazon earlier this year are not bound by federal ethics and regulations, so we recommend that you stop immediately.

Facebook and Amazon have sought Lina Khan, the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). A tech giant before she was confirmed by FTC.

Google lawyers sent a letter to the DOJ in November, shortly after Canter was confirmed by the Senate, asking him to consider whether he should be denied DOJ’s investigation and proceedings against Google.

Google lawyers questioned whether Canter was impartial in his proceedings against Google based on his previous work on behalf of companies, including Yelp.

Warren and Jayapal said Canter did not meet any of the reasons for disqualification. They rejected Google’s attempt to question Canters’ impartiality, given that his previous work was in line with the federal government’s interest in strong antitrust enforcement.

Google’s logic would invalidate federal enforcement, Democrats said.

A Google spokesperson sent a statement released when the first letter was sent, but did not directly respond to the Democratic Party’s request to stop its efforts.

Mr. Canters’ past statements and his work on behalf of the competitors in the proceedings filed by the ministry have raised serious concerns about his impartiality, a spokesman said in a statement.

Google is pushing for a judicial disqualification of Canters in the midst of a lawsuit in the Justice Department against a company initiated under the Trump administration. The division has charged Google with illegally maintaining its search and search advertising monopoly. Google has denied that claim.

Updated at 1:55 pm

