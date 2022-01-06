Q & A between Professor of Engineering and Eric Fossum, winner of the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards





Fossum discussed his research career and his journey to winning an Emmy Award.

Chloe Tereschenko 1/5/22 5:00 am

Source: Provided by Eric Fossum

In November, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences sent Eric Fossum, a professor of engineering at Dartmouth, to a pioneering study of pixel image sensors that are now widely used in many mobile phone cameras and websites. Received the Technology & Engineering Emmy Award. Fossum holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and Engineering and a PhD from Trinity College. He holds a master’s degree in engineering and applied science from Yale University. He also worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and founded two technology companies, Photobit and GigaJot. In addition to his education and research, Fossum is the director of Dr. Dartmouth’s Innovation Program and the vice president of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Technology Transfer. For his work on Fossums, he has won several other awards, including the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering. Dartmouth sat down with Fossum to discuss his career path and the importance of his research.

Your research focuses on solid-state image sensors such as complementary metal oxide semiconductor active pixel sensors. How did you get involved in this at first?

EF: Currently, my job is next-generation sensors. However, the CMOS image sensor technology found in today’s smartphones probably stems from my work at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California in 1992 or 1996. I was trying to reduce the size of the camera of an interplanetary spacecraft. This is huge due to the large amount of technology used. We invented this new technology camera on the chip. This allowed us to reduce the size of spacecraft cameras and rover on Mars and everywhere else, which was the origin of the technology. But after doing that, we thought, hey, this is pretty good for the planet.

Can you tell us more about the award-winning Emmy Awards? What is the importance of sensors?

EF: The Emmy Awards are given for contributions to television, art and science. And obviously, I’m more on the science side. That’s because CMOS image sensor technology is used not only in smartphones, but in all kinds of TV production equipment, such as citizens collecting news via smartphones. For example, when we think of social justice, we see how important it is for all of us to have a camera in our pockets. Therefore, the Emmy Awards recognize the contribution of this technology, which makes the camera significantly smaller and, of course, enables better citizen journalism.

How did you proceed with your research on this award? How much are you working on?

EF: After deciding that the sensor technology is suitable for the earth, we started a company to actually commercialize the technology. It was called Photobit. We have also developed products made with technology, which have been incorporated into some very early webcams and some prototype smartphones. However, we were subsequently acquired by a larger semiconductor company called Micron. Also, early in JPL, we worked with Kodak to commercialize the technology. Therefore, we transferred the technology from JPL, which is part of the California Institute of Technology, to Kodak. The winners of the announced Emmy Awards were me and Kodak, the main inventors. I was also very happy to win additional trophies for some of PhotoBit’s other team members.

Now we have moved on to new technologies in Dartmouth and my laboratory. It is a more sensitive camera chip called a quantum image sensor.

How does the quantum image sensor work? Is this a recent development?

EF: Counts individual photons of light one at a time. Maybe about 5 years ago, I started when I was doing a lot of research. But my PhD is a student and I co-founded a startup called GigaJot from Dartmouth. This company is currently operating in Southern California. So now I was trying to commercialize that technology again, and maybe it will one day make it on your smartphone. Please take a closer look.

What do you like about doing research?

EF: Well, research is a boy, it’s just fun. It doesn’t always lead to success. That old game has a shoot and a ladder. From time to time, I climb the ladder, roll the dice, and climb the ladder in advance towards the goal. Or you may fall into a shoot and retreat the game. The study is like that, going three steps forward and two steps back. So you have to have some kind of thick skin and you have to realize that not everything you try will work. But when it works, it really feels good. It feels really great to be able to actually influence society with the technology created by research.

What course did you teach at Dartmouth? And how long have you been in Dartmouth?

EF: I have been working in Dartmouth since 2010. I teach an undergraduate class of solid state devices running in the winter semester. I also teach technology, innovation and entrepreneurship classes and am a PhD director. Innovation Program, primarily for PhDs Students learn how to commercialize technologies created or invented as part of their research.

What are you looking for in future research, especially for image sensors?

EF: Our photon counting sensor clocks and image sensors still have their own limitations. To limit the integrity of sensitivity, we are trying to understand the physics of semiconductor devices behind the background noise of these devices. So I want to understand what those restrictions are about everything. It’s really pushing the front line.

What do you think is the next major development in this area?

EF: I think many camera technologies are basically moving towards computational images that do a lot of image processing through coding. The AI ​​then tries to guess what the missing part of the image is, or how it looks better in the dark.

This interview has been edited and summarized for clarity and length.

