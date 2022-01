Google Maps catches mafia shooters who escaped prison 20 years ago

The Italian fugitive was captured almost 20 years after he was on the run, after police found him on Google Maps.

Gioacchino Gammino, a convicted murderer and member of the Sicilian mafia group, escaped from Levivia prison in Rome in 2002 and was sentenced to life imprisonment a year later, Reuters reported.

After two years of research, a photo of his face on Google Maps Street View feature was recognized by Italian authorities, who had run a fruit and vegetable store under the pseudonym Gamino in a small town just north of Madrid. it was done.

“The photos helped confirm the investigation we were developing in the traditional way,” Nicola Artiello, deputy director of the Italian anti-Mafia police force, told Reuters on Wednesday. rice field.

According to Google Earth, Google Maps Street View consists of millions of panoramic photos taken with cameras that simultaneously collect images in multiple directions. Then overlay these images and stitch them together into a single 360 ​​degree image.

According to Artiello, 61-year-old Gamino is currently detained in Spain, but Italian officials hope to bring him back to Italy by the end of February.

Shocked by the arrest, Gamino asked authorities how he was able to find him and said he had spent the last decade in contact with his family, Telegraph reported.

But, unlikely, this isn’t the first time Google’s products have made great strides when it cools down.

The body of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 was only discovered in 2019 after Google Earth users saw a man’s car sinking into a pond. In 2009, Swiss authorities used Google satellite imagery to find a cannabis farm hidden in the middle of a cornfield (four years later, US police encountered the same thing).

Google Earth has also been used to resolve murder cases and is famous for helping the BBC examine videos of young women and children shot dead in Cameroon and identify murderers.

