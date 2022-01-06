Google Colab: An Online Jupyter Notebook That Must Try | Alan Jones January 2022





I used Google Colab quite often. This used to be the default Jupyter Notebook environment and was the starting point for many articles about Medium (I’ve also used VS Code these days, but that’s a different story).

Colab is Google’s online Jupyter Notebooks environment. It does everything a local notebook does (and more), but because it’s in the cloud, you don’t need to install any software and it’s available from any computer connected to the Internet.

It looks very familiar and resembles a Jupyter environment that you might have installed on your PC, but take a closer look at some of the differences later.

It currently runs only Python 3 (although R and Scala are mentioned as potential future developments) and many of the most popular Python libraries are already installed.

Also, if you need to install additional packages, you can install them using pip in your notebook cell.

!! pip install a-new-package

And this will stay loaded for the duration of your session.

Google account

You need a Google account to use Colab. Otherwise, no settings are required and the notebook you create will be saved to Google Drive associated with your account. You can also place it in a Github repository if you prefer.

Google Colab is provided on a freemium basis. The resources of the free subscription tier are limited, but I think it will take a lot of complicated work to reach the limit. If you need more memory or computing power, you can subscribe to higher layers.

If you have notebooks on your local machine, you can upload them to Colab. You can also download the Colab notebook and save it locally.

The Colab notebook runs in the virtual machine and automatically quits after being idle for a while, but if you accidentally close the browser while working, the notebook is still running when you reopen it. You will notice. The maximum amount of time a virtual machine can run is limited, but Google recommends a maximum of 12 hours.

This all seems to mean that for all purposes and purposes, Colab is free for personal use, but you have to pay a few dollars a month if you need to use it for commercial purposes.

The data is stored in Google Drive. Libraries are provided for reading and writing drives, and of course you can load data from the web using regular Python packages.

Jupyter Notebook is great for data science, as is Colab, but moreover, when running ML code in Tensorflow (which is of course included), Colab provides a GPU to run the code better. ..

What does it look like

As you can see in the image below, the layout is very similar to the standard Jupyter Notebook. However, there are some differences in Colab.

Screenshots of Google Colab images by author Screenshots of Jupyter Notebooks images by author

The main difference you see is that Colab doesn’t have an icon, but all commands are available from the drop-down menu or the icon bar that appears above each cell.

Cell icon bar for Colab images by the author

Colab does not have a kernel menu. Only one kernel can be selected from kernel restart, so it will be executed from the runtime menu.

Data inspection

One of Colab’s most useful features is that you can see the type and value of each current variable.[変数]It is a panel.

Colab variable panel image by author

Even more impressive is the way data frames can be displayed as an interactive table.When displaying a data frame from a code cell, as in the cell below

The data frame that the author displayed in the Colab cell image

Click to display a pale blue icon that calls the interactive table.

