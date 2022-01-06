Here are 20 resolutions from Delaware innovators to start 2022





2022 is here, whether you’re ready or not.

As pandemics and economic uncertainties continue, Technical.ly sets goals and makes changes in another first quarter. This includes not only expanding the scope of journalism, but also going entirely remote, as it leaves Philadelphia headquarters, at least for now.

We contact several Delaware innovation leaders, from undergraduate founders to executive directors, podcasters to engineers, and set goals for themselves, whether they are professional or personal. I checked if it was done. 19 responded with their plans and hopes for 2022.

Check them out and get inspiration to adopt them yourself.

In 2022, Zip Code Wilmington needs us most with new funding, generously given directly to Zip Code Wilmington from the Governor’s Office, covering full tuition and benefits to eligible Delaware residents. We are working to reach out to those who are trying to reach out more than ever. We are doubling our mission and outreach efforts to reach more people about this life-changing training. Conclusion — If you’ve thought about going to the zip code, but you can’t afford to do it, now is the time.

Patrick Callahan, CEO of Compass Red

In 2022, our hopes are:

Grow our team (significantly) with anyone who wants to influence their work or work on innovative data science and analytics projects. Patrick Callihan, Executive Director of TechImpact, deepens partnerships with universities to lay the foundation for regional data capabilities that participate in the industry through education, meetings and awareness.

2022 Tech Impact Goals:

Use the Delaware Data Innovation Lab to leverage data for social benefit, provide state agencies and Delaware people with insights into social determinants of COVID and health, and improve the outcomes of all residents. ..Increase Technology Diversity — Leverage Grants to Provide Free Training for Work to Hundreds of Delaware Partners TechElevator, The Precisionists, Code Differences Technology

One of my biggest professional goals in 2022 is actually an extension of my work over the last two years. We are pleased to continue to focus on how we can use our online platform to create compelling programming and community building opportunities.

Michael Fleming, President of Delaware Bio

Delaware’s life sciences sector is gaining momentum like never before. From established global leaders to fast-growing companies to numerous small start-ups, the state’s life sciences community is revolutionary in addressing everything from Covid-19 pandemics to difficult-to-treat cancers. Prosper, develop and provide a variety of medicines, devices and technologies. Sustainable agricultural practices.

This growth has been supported by Delaware’s rich scientific heritage, one of the world’s best regional talent pools, an increasingly diversified enterprise, and a collaborative and supportive network of industry, higher education and government. I did. A report published last fall on the Delaware Prosperity Partnership outlines the sector’s current strengths and exciting potential and convinces the role of life sciences as a central driver of the state’s future success. We also provided a roadmap. To fully seize that opportunity, in 2022 we will focus on four key strategic priorities.

Developing a robust, well-trained workforce to drive the success of Delaware’s life sciences organization Strengthening productive collaboration and engagement between higher education and industry institutions Innovative small Increasing / Expanding Access to Investment Capital for Large Science Companies Chris Glanden, Founder and Host of Barcode Podcast, Develops and Grows Important Sites.

We plan to extend our award-winning cybersecurity podcast to include a monthly live audience show at the Belfonte Brewery in North Wilmington in January.

Shaun Gupta, co-founder of Backyard Gig

My goal in 2022 is to continue to expand my backyard gigs into the Philadelphia metropolitan area and find value for people.

Dr. Jalaal Hayes, Founder of Elyte Energy

My goal in 2022 is to secure more funding for our startup Elyte Energy and expand it to the next stage of the project. From the end of the year to the beginning of 2023, we hope to provide an opportunity for the Delaware community.

Nicole Homer, co-founder of HX Innovations

Happy new year! Our determination in 2022 is to build on the success of 2021 to establish new partnerships and client relationships.

Gaby Indellini, founder of INCdellini

My biggest goal in 2022 is to add some more services to the current service. This year, some clients were asked to work on a project to use new skills or bend muscles that haven’t been done for a while. It was very fresh. By getting out of my daily life and doing something new, my love for my career was renewed and I was surprised at the result. I would like to further unleash these creativity in 2022 while providing additional services that allow clients to stay in one place as much as possible, rather than juggling multiple agencies and contractors. thinking about.

Bison Venture Partners aims to make the Equity Crowdfunding Campaign a success.

Delaware Innovation Space Business Development and Marketing Director Monapalik

Some of my personal goals for 2022 are to reveal simplicity and peace in all areas of my life. It’s not always easy, but if you find things complicated or difficult, remember that. Pay attention to communication with others and try to avoid reactions. As Ted Lasso says[ing] Being curious and unjudgmental can make all the difference to the world.

Greg Plum, Founder of PlumUC and Director of CompTIA

As a Fractional Partnership Leader, I often make jokes among multiple initiatives for different clients. My goal is to minimize multitasking between clients, to be completely immersed in each client, and to abandon the guilt associated with a world of fragmented devoted involvement. I wish you good luck!

Founder, President and CEO of Delaware Innovation Space, Bill Provine

In 2022, Innovation Space will expand the number of startups it can support in our programs and world-class laboratories, strengthen funding programs to support its growth, and set the current startup portfolio to the next milestone. By accelerating to, we will expand our influence. , And graduate companies elsewhere in the community to grow Delaware’s economic base.

Carol Arnot-Robins, Founder of News4Women

These aren’t exciting, but you’ll have fun in the rearview mirror in 2021 and try out new activities such as ice skating lessons starting this week to learn and explore in 2022. You’ll also want to play pickle balls, climb the walls of Arapocas State Park, explore many of Delaware’s treasures, including museums, historic sites, and stunning state parks.

Dr. Santiago Rojas-Carbonell, Former COO and Co-Founder of Versogen

Determine where my skills will contribute most to advancing green energy technology and deploy them for rapid implementation and commercialization.

Sierra Ryan Wallick, CEO and Founder of UP Cycle Design

2022 Personal Goals:

Achieve a balanced schedule definition (still far away …) Meetings: Up to 3 per day To-Do Lists: 3 Big Tasks and 3 Small Tasks Hobbies and Weekends with Friends and Family: Actually I take a break from work on weekends, but spend some of Sunday planning last week

2022 Professional Goals by UP Cycle Design:

Reboot the first product of upcycling cross stickers using new embroidery technology Launch the second product line of upcycling cross bags Add 10 nonprofits to the nonprofit partner program First employee Officially hire members Sandy Royer, CEO and founder of Broadband Creative

My personal and business 2022 resolutions are very simple. I thank my colleagues, loved ones, and current and future business partners and provide more support to the underprivileged.

When I was infected with COVID-19, I faced many challenges and it was very difficult in 2020 and 2021, but thanks to my personal and business support system, I can grow and prosper. I did. These hardships have allowed the daughters of the three ferocious warriors to become more intimate and bond, and my support system of friends, family and colleagues has expanded! You can clearly see what is most important and what you need to do for 2022.

The goal of FFG in 2022 is to open a LAN center, authorize esports as the official sport of Delaware High School, and hire at least two additional staff to support programming and operations.

Charles Vincent, Executive Director and Founder of Spur Impact

We plan to expand our plans to support young professionals who are trying to make a greater impact on their careers and communities and to create more opportunities. To do this, curate the 2022 experience of #MILLSUMMIT as a leading young expert conference in the country and improve the Delaware Gives platform to make it easier for individual donors and groups to support their favorite nonprofits. Includes being. And hopefully, in between these efforts, we’ll be raising more money for the non-profit sector at the Do More 24 Delaware Give Day event, which will take place March 3-4.

We will also be putting together a virtual minimill summit on January 7th with a focus on health and wellness. Participation is free. We’re using the Zoom event to facilitate it, so let’s see what it looks like.

What are your goals for this year? Email [email protected] or join the technical.ly public Slack combo.

