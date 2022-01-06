Google announces many new Android features in 2022





Google has announced a number of Android improvements scheduled for release in 2022. The company made an announcement as part of CES 2022. This improvement seems to significantly improve the overall experience of using Android, especially on multiple devices.

Google released Android 12 in October 2021, but the company continues to add improvements and features. One of the areas that Google is particularly focused on is working with other devices. According to Deloitte, the average home in the United States will have 11 to 25 connected devices in 2019. Given the number of smartphones at the heart of the connected device workflow, Google clearly wants to improve the Android experience.

Fast pair improvements

One of the biggest areas Google is improving is the fast pair feature. Fast Pair is designed to speed up and simplify the process of pairing your Android phone with your Bluetooth device. According to the company, it is working to support additional devices such as TVs and smart home products. Google plans to extend this feature to Chromebooks as well.

“If you turn on Fast Pair-enabled headphones within a few weeks, your Chromebook will automatically detect it and pair it with one click, so you can focus on your studies and work wherever you are,” says Erik Kay. .. Vice President of Multi-Device Experience. “If you get a new Chromebook later this year, you can use your Android smartphone to quickly set it up and quickly access all your stored information, including your Google login and Wi-Fi password.”

Just as AirPods can connect to an Apple TV, Google plans to make it easy to pair Bluetooth headphones with a Google TV or Android TV OS device.

Improved device unlock

Users can already unlock their Chromebooks on their Android smartphones. Google plans to extend this feature to include Wear OS devices, so users can use their Android watch to unlock their smartphones, tablets, or Chromebooks.

The company is also adopting the use of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology to improve support for vehicle integration. This technology allows you to unlock a vehicle paired with a phone without having to physically hold the phone near the lock. Instead, users can leave their cell phone in their pocket to access their car.

Better integration with other devices

Individuals using multiple devices will soon be able to better interact with their data and media across their devices. For example, suppose someone is watching a movie on a tablet using headphones. When the phone rings, the movie pauses while the headphones automatically switch to the phone, and then returns when the call ends.

Google has also improved Phone Hub to allow Chromebooks to access the phone chat app without having to reinstall the phone chat app on the Chromebook. This makes it easier to get in touch via your Chromebook when someone’s phone doesn’t reach you.

As the first product for Android, Google is developing for other platforms, especially Microsoft Windows. This improves integration between the two platforms.

“For example, you can use FastPair to connect your Android phone to your Windows PC to quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with NearbyShare,” Kay continues. “We are working with Acer, HP and Intel to make these experiences the first choice for Windows PCs later this year.”

Some of Android’s new features, such as Fast Pair improvements, will begin rolling out within a few weeks. Other features will be available throughout the year.

